Ludhiana: Oppn leaders target Pappi after photo with liquor carton surfaces

Opposition leaders hit out at Aam Aadmi Party MLA and Ludhiana Lok Sabha candidate Ashok Parashar Pappi after his pictures with an alleged “liquor carton” during a campaign meeting surfaces on social media. Former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) cabinet minister Bikram Majithia and member of Parliament (MP) Ravneet Singh Bittu targeted the AAP over “liquor issue” as Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and other party leaders have already been arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in alleged liquor scam. According to AAP leaders, the excited workers stuffed laddus in an empty carton which had the name and logo of a liquor company. (HT File Photo)

A picture of Parashar went viral on social networking sites in which he was being weighed in ‘laddus‘ (sweets) by his supporters. A liquor carton was also seen on the scale in the picture. According to AAP leaders, the excited workers stuffed laddus in an empty carton which had the name and logo of a liquor company.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Bikram Majithia posted the picture on social media platform X, targeting chief minister Bhagwant Mann. Majithia also took a jibe, stating that people used to weigh leaders in laddus, but Parashar was being weighed in liquor.

The comment received a sharp reaction from Parashar, who alleged that Majithia needs to do some “introspection”. He alleged that Majithia was indulged in drug peddling.

Member of Parliament and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Ludhiana Lok Sabha seat Ravneet Singh Bittu said that there is a “deep relationship between AAP and liquor”, due to which Kejriwal was in jail. He said that due to the viral photo of the AAP candidate with a liquor box, there was anger as to what message the AAP leaders are giving to the public. Bittu demanded the election commission intervene in the matter.