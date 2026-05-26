Ludhiana: Over 2 lakh voters to cast ballots across six civic bodies today

A total of 2,09,561 voters will exercise their franchise to decide the fate of 452 candidates in the municipal council elections in Khanna, Samrala, Payal, Doraha, Raikot and Jagraon on Tuesday. Polling will be held from 8 am to 5 pm at 257 polling stations across 108 wards.

Adequate security personnel have been deployed at polling stations and sensitive locations. (HT File)

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Elaborate arrangements have been made to ensure smooth, peaceful and transparent polling. Adequate security personnel have been deployed at polling stations and sensitive locations.

Among the total electorate, there are 1,09,244 male voters, 1,00,303 female voters and 14 third gender voters. The Khanna municipal council, with 32 wards, has the highest number of electors. A total of 99,391 voters, including 51,680 male voters, 47,709 female voters and two third gender voters, are eligible to vote.

In Samrala municipal council, voting will be held in 12 wards with 17,167 voters, including 8,792 male voters, 8,372 female voters and three third gender voters.

Payal municipal council has 6,371 voters across 11 wards, including 3,376 male voters, 2,993 female voters and two third gender voters.

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{{^usCountry}} Doraha municipal council has 18,160 voters across 15 wards, including 9,526 male voters and 8,634 female voters. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Doraha municipal council has 18,160 voters across 15 wards, including 9,526 male voters and 8,634 female voters. {{/usCountry}}

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Raikot municipal council has 20,596 voters across 15 wards, including 10,712 male voters and 9,884 female voters.

Jagraon municipal council has 47,876 voters across 23 wards, including 25,158 male voters, 22,711 female voters and seven third gender voters.

Officials said four wards have already been decided unopposed — three in Samrala and one in Khanna — reducing the number of wards going to polls to 108.

The administration has appealed to voters to participate in large numbers and exercise their franchise without fear or inducement. Voters without a voter ID card but whose names appear in the voter list may vote using alternative documents, including Aadhaar, passport, driving licence, PAN card, MGNREGA job card, ration card, arms licence, pension documents, freedom fighter identity card, bank or post office passbook with photograph, health insurance smart card, official identity cards issued to MPs and MLAs, UDID card, government/PSU employee ID cards, and student identity cards issued by recognised institutions to cast votes.

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Deputy commissioner Himanshu Jain said ensuring free, fair and transparent elections is the top priority of the administration. He urged voters to participate without fear, pressure or inducement.

Counting of votes will be held on May 29.