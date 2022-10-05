Ludhiana | Paddy straw mulch in kinnow gives higher yield, saves water: PAU experts

Owing to a small window period to clear the field for sowing wheat, farmers have been burning paddy straw, which further deteriorates soil health, pollutes the environment and causes human ailments. In what might be a solution to this menace, a team of scientists from Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) in a recent study found paddy straw mulch useful in improving productivity and managing weeds in kinnow mandarin.

The team conducted the trials for the same at PAU, Ludhiana and Abohar.

Shedding light on the methodology, HS Rattanpal, head, department of fruit science said the mulch was applied at the end of December after the application of farm yard manure and phosphorus fertilisers.

Rattanpal added that the effect of different floor management practices on moisture conservation, per cent fruit drop, weed infestation, fruit yield and quality of kinnow mandarin was assessed. Data on fruit yield and quality of kinnow fruits was also recorded. Data on moisture saving, weed count and dry weight was recorded at monthly intervals.

Senior fruit scientist Harsimrat Kaur Bons, who conceived the idea, revealed that using paddy straw as mulch reduces fruit drop and effectively manages weeds in kinnow orchards. This recommendation would also contribute towards better utilization of paddy straw in Punjab, she said.

It was disclosed that the maximum fruit yield was obtained at Abohar with the use of paddy straw mulch which was at par with the treatment of mowing of weeds and plastic mulch. Higher fruit yield and superior quality of fruits (high TSS, low acidity) was observed in Ludhiana too. The paddy straw also reduced weed incidence and resulted in retaining moisture in soil.

Scientists recommended the application of paddy straw mulch at the rate of 3.0 tonnes/acre in kinnow orchards at the end of December to achieve the said benefits.