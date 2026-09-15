Ludhiana: Padma Shri awardee calls for change in police attitude

Padma Shri awardee and retired IPS officer Inderjit Singh Sidhu has advocated a change in the attitude of police officials in modern times, saying a little encouragement can help distracted youths return to the mainstream. Sidhu was addressing a programme organised by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) 7th Battalion on Tuesday.

“After a few months, the same man turned up, touched my feet seeking blessings and said that my behaviour had changed his life,” Sidhu said. (HT)

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Sidhu, 88, was conferred the Padma Shri for his efforts to keep streets and roads clean and encouraging others to do the same after retiring from the police force following 35 years of service. Replying to a question, Sidhu recalled that while he was posted at Shahkot police station during his training period, police officials had apprehended a young man on suspicion of theft. “Cops hung him upside down from the roof and tortured him to extract a confession. After his health started deteriorating, I released him after taking him to a doctor. I also gave him some money so that he could go home,” he said.

“After a few months, the same man turned up, touched my feet seeking blessings and said that my behaviour had changed his life,” Sidhu said.

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{{^usCountry}} According to Sidhu, police officials often pretend to be emotionless and aggressive. He said the same was true of police in the US. Recalling an incident, he said that after the 9/11 World Trade Centre attack, he faced harassment in the US after advocating behavioural changes among police officials, who were detaining suspects. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Sidhu, police officials often pretend to be emotionless and aggressive. He said the same was true of police in the US. Recalling an incident, he said that after the 9/11 World Trade Centre attack, he faced harassment in the US after advocating behavioural changes among police officials, who were detaining suspects. {{/usCountry}}

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Sidhu also encouraged NDRF and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) officials to practise cleanliness. Earlier, Deepak Singh, deputy commandant, NDRF 7th Battalion, welcomed the guest.