Ludhiana: Panel seeks report on fire safety at coaching centres by Nov 11

The Punjab State Human Rights Commission has directed the Ludhiana fire safety officer to submit a final report by November 11 on alleged fire safety violations at coaching centres in the Tuition Market of Model Town Extension. The direction comes after the fire department issued notices to 51 coaching centres over inadequate fire safety arrangements. 51 centres had earlier been issued notices over inadequate safety arrangements. (HT)

The commission’s direction follows a complaint filed by social activist Arvind Sharma, who raised concerns over fire safety arrangements, alleged illegal use of basements and possible violations of building bye-laws in the area.

In a report submitted to the commission on October 7, municipal corporation’s assistant divisional fire officer, Jaswinder Singh, stated that surprise inspections had been conducted at various coaching centres. While 51 centres were issued notices for inadequate fire safety arrangements, eight had fire safety certificates and two had applied online for the certificates.

Questioning whether the action taken was sufficient, Sharma said the densely populated Tuition Market housed numerous coaching centres, IELTS institutes and restaurants, raising concerns about the safety of students and other occupants.

He pointed out that several buildings in the area were reportedly four to five storeys high and housed multiple commercial establishments in close proximity. He expressed concern over inadequate fire exits and evacuation arrangements, particularly during emergencies.

Sharma also flagged the alleged commercial use of basements in violation of building regulations.

According to him, the fire department’s report had identified basement use and compliance with building bye-laws as matters requiring examination by the municipal corporation, Ludhiana.

He urged the civic body to inspect the buildings, verify sanctioned building plans and examine the legality of basement use, besides checking fire exits and evacuation routes. He also demanded strict action against violators, including sealing of premises wherever warranted under the law.

“The safety of students cannot be left to chance. The authorities must not wait for a major fire or another tragedy before taking decisive action,” Sharma said.

Welcoming the commission’s intervention, Sharma said the final report should clearly establish the actual fire safety position at the coaching centres and provide details of the action taken by the departments concerned.

Assistant divisional fire officer Jaswinder Singh said, “We are looking into the issue and will accordingly file our report.”