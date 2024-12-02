Ludhiana: Panjab University wins overall trophy at inter-varsity youth fest

The Punjab State Inter-Varsity Youth Festival concluded at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) here on Monday amid spectacular performances across a wide spectrum of cultural activities. PAU VC Satbir Singh Gosal and Punjab Youth Development Board chairman Parminder Singh Goldy presenting the trophy to the winning team in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)

The Panjab University took the overall trophy, followed Lovely Professional University and Guru Nanak Dev University on the second and third spots.

The four-day event, organised by the Directorate of Students’ Welfare, PAU, and the Directorate of Youth Services, Punjab, saw participation of 2,000 students from a total of 17 universities of Punjab. In addition to traditional folk songs, the foot-tapping vibrant giddha accompanied by Punjabi boliyaan swept the show on the last day of the fest.

The participating universities included Chandigarh University; Chitkara University, Rajpura; CT University, Ludhiana; DAV University, Jalandhar; GNA University, Phagwara; Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar; Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Ludhiana; Guru Kashi University, Bathinda; Lovely Professional University, Phagwara; Panjab University, Chandigarh; Punjabi University, Patiala; Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana; SGGS World University, Sri Fatehgarh Sahib; RIMT University, Mandi Gobindgarh; and Riyat Bahara University, Mohali.

The chief guest Punjab Youth Development Board chairman Parminder Singh Goldy motivated the students to make constant efforts to carve a niche in their areas of interest be it academics, cultural activities or sports. Youth services were the priority of the Punjab government, he said, while divulging that more merit-based employment opportunities were all set to come up in future.

In his presidential address, PAU vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal extolled the influx of the youths from across Punjab at PAU, thus, elevating the moods and paving way for integrated personality development through participation in 46 items of youth festival. “Punjab has a rich culture which must be preserved at every cost,” he added, stating that this budding platform had a history of producing eminent theatre and movie artistes.

The PAU teams stood first in traditional folk song and third in giddha.

Students clash over results

Students from Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), Amritsar, and Chandigarh University, engaged in a brawl on a disagreement over the results for one act play late Sunday evening.

The judges announced their decision in favour of the Chandigarh team. This didn’t sit well with the GNDU team. They alleged foul play and got into a debate with the judges.

Following this they attacked both the team got engaged in a brawl and rampage.

The authorities were quick to reach the spot and calm things down.

PAU Dean Students’ Welfare Nirmal Jaura, said, “The students got into a fight over the results and things got a little heated up. But we had things calmed down in time.”

Jaura said that both the sides reached a compromise and the matter ended right away.