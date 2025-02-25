Ludhiana: Parents of 18 students move HC over denial of exam roll numbers

After 18 students of Jatindera Greenfield School, Gurusar Sudhar, of Class 12 (commerce) were denied roll numbers for their Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board exams, the students and their parents have taken legal action against the school administration, filing a petition in the Punjab and Haryana high court. The hearing is scheduled for Tuesday. On February 21, just a day before the scheduled exam, the parents gathered at the campus. The principal informed them that CBSE had not issued admit cards for the 18 students, leaving them unable to appear for their crucial board exams. (HT Photo)

The issue traces back to October last year, when the school suspended these students over allegations of their involvement in a campus fight. “The school management, however, later collected fines and fees from the parents, assured them of their children’s participation in board exams, and even allowed them to appear for practical tests. The parents were led to believe that the students would sit for their final exams on February 22,” said Jagdeep Singh Gill, guardian of one of the affected students.

Despite repeated visits and pleas, the parents said that the school continued to delay in issuing roll numbers to the students. On February 21, just a day before the scheduled exam, the parents gathered at the campus. The principal informed them that CBSE had not issued admit cards for the 18 students, leaving them unable to appear for their crucial board exams. The parents, feeling deceived and helpless, saw no option but to seek legal intervention to ensure justice for their children.

Principal Chander Shekhar revealed that these 18 students were implicated in a violent altercation that left a few of their peers severely injured. Following this grave incident, the school administration promptly alerted the board, expressing deep concern over the matter. However, he clarified that the school had neither requested a change in their examination centres nor sought to withhold their roll numbers.

“Even now, police officials are escorting our students to an alternate examination centre due to the persistent threats they have received,” he stated, underscoring the seriousness of the situation, adding that the school is unaware about the legal action taken by the students.