Ludhiana: PAU backed startups get national recognition

The three pioneering startups trained by Punjab Agricultural University Punjab Agri Business Incubator secured recognition at national level. Craste, Bio-inspro and Wani Agro Tools were trained by PAU’s Punjab Agri Business Incubator. (HT Photo)

The startups are namely, Craste, Bio-inspro, and Wani Agro Tools.

Vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal said these accolades underline the innovative spirit and dedication of PAU incubator’s startups, aimed at providing agricultural solutions.

Craste has been named as one of the top 10 final winners at the Seoul Design Awards 2023. The event was organised by Seoul Design Foundation at New Delhi. The event provided a platform for the startup to engage with innovative minds across the globe, sharing ideas and fostering international collaboration.

Craste’s team interacted with ambassador of India to Republic of Korea, Amit Kumar, who emphasised the global impact of their work. Craste’s CEO Shubham Singh said, “It was an incredible experience to connect with passionate individuals from diverse backgrounds, all driven by a shared vision for innovation.”

Another startup, Bio-inspro was selected as a finalist at the E-Summit IIT Madras. The startup earned the award for the most innovative circular business idea. Bio-inspro’s founder Jaiteshwar Singh said, “We are thrilled to have this opportunity to showcase our work and contribute to a greener future.”

Wani Agro Tools received the best agri startup award at National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management, Hyderabad. Wani Agro Tools’ CEO Rehfaz Ahmed Wani said, “It recognises our efforts to revolutionise agricultural tools and improve the life of farmers.”

Punjab Agri Business Incubator co-principal investigator Poonam A Sachdev said, “These awards reflect the hard work and ingenuity of the startups within the incubator.”