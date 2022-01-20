Ludhiana | PAU holds webinar on nursery raising

As many as 103 farmers, students and scientists attended webinar on “Nursery raising and cultivation of summer season vegetable crops” organised by department of vegetable science, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) on Wednesday.

The webinar organised under the guidance of Tarsem Singh Dhillon, head, department of vegetable science, apprised attendees of cultivation practices of Amaranthus, Basella and King Kong, muskmelon, watermelon, cucumber and other cucurbits, including their new varieties.

Professor Parveen Sharma, Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar from Himachal Pradesh. Krishi Vishwavidyalaya, Palampur, explained cultivation practices of tomato, a profitable crop that can be grown under open field as well as protected structures.

Different methods of nursery sowing were discussed by principal olericulturist Kulbir Singh, whereas assistant professor Nilesh Biwalkar, department of soil and water engineering, discussed the vegetable cultivation methods under protected structures. He explained the methods of nursery raising under low tunnel for early production of vegetables and also dwelt upon vegetable cultivation methods under net house and walking tunnels.