Ludhiana: PAU introduces Surface seeding-cum-mulching technique to manage paddy residue

In a bid to combat the challenge of paddy residue management after harvest, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), has introduced the ‘surface seeding-cum-mulching’ technique. It aims to manage paddy residue while ensuring timely and early sowing of wheat crops, says PAU V-C. (HT Photo)

Shedding light on the technique, vice-chancellor (V-C) of PAU, Satbir Singh Gosal said, “It aims to manage paddy residue while ensuring timely and early sowing of wheat crops. This approach is both economical and easily implementable, requiring minimal machinery and tractors with less horsepower.”

Keeping in view its potential, the Punjab Government is providing a subsidy of ₹40,000 for farmers and ₹64,000 for custom hiring centres on surface seeders for which applications can be sent to agrimachinerypb.com.

Explaining the steps involved in the process, Gosal stated that, at first, the wheat seeds and basal fertiliser are broadcasted paddy harvested field using a combine harvester. Subsequently, a cutter-cum-spreader is used to cut stubble at a height of 4-5 inches above the soil surface. He revealed that for an acre of land, 45 kg of wheat seed treated with recommended pesticides and 65 kg of DAP (Di-Ammonium Phosphate) as basal fertiliser are used.

Director of research Ajmer Singh Dhatt underscored the two primary methods to execute the ‘surface seeding-cum-mulching’ technique. He said the first one uses PAU surface seeder, a cost-effective and simple machine, equipped with a seed and fertiliser box featuring a fluted roller metering system. Mounted on a cutter-cum-spreader, it sows wheat seeds and applies basal fertiliser while simultaneously cutting and spreading paddy straw. A 45HP tractor or higher can easily operate this machine, sowing 1.5 acres of wheat in an hour.

Dhatt further said that the second method involves attaching a seed and fertiliser box to a combine harvester. During harvest, wheat seeds and basal fertiliser are sown, followed by a single pass of the cutter-cum-spreader and light irrigation. In cases where these machines are unavailable, manual broadcasting of wheat seed and basal fertiliser after combine harvesting, along with the use of a cutter-cum-spreader and light irrigation, can serve as an alternative.

Lesser sowing cost

Head, department of agronomy MS Bhullar, highlighted the advantages of ‘surface seeding-cum-mulching’. “Besides being environmentally friendly, it is easy to implement, ensures timely sowing and costs less than other methods,” he added. The sowing cost is ₹700 to 800 per acre which is even lesser than the sowing of wheat after straw burning. Additionally, it doesn’t demand costly machinery or high-horsepower tractors. This technique promotes eco-friendly residue management, conserves water, protects crops from heat stress, reduces herbicide use, and effectively eliminates the practice of paddy straw burning.

For successful surface seeding-cum-mulching, agronomist Jasvir S Gill advised surface seeding from October 25 to November 15, avoiding alkaline soils with poor drainage, and small plots. Plan final rice irrigation based on soil type to avoid combine harvester sinking. Use combine harvester with SMS or even loose straw spread before surface seeding. Treat the seeds with recommended insecticides and fungicides, maintain a four to five-inch height when operating PAU surface seeder or cutter-cum-spreader and keep optimal tractor speed for uniform seed and fertiliser distribution. Thoroughly cover seeds with paddy mulch, and post-sowing, initiate wheat germination with light irrigation, Gill added.