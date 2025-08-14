Ludhiana: PAU launches ‘custom hiring centre’ for women, small farmers in Akalgarh

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), in partnership with the Indian Council of Agricultural Research–Central Institute for Women in Agriculture (ICAR-CIWA), has inaugurated a custom hiring centre (CHC) in Akalgarh village. The initiative, launched under the All India Coordinated Research Project on Women in Agriculture (AICRP-WIA), aims to provide affordable access to agricultural machinery and value-addition tools, particularly benefiting women and small farmers. A memorandum of agreement (MoA) was signed between ICAR-CIWA, PAU, and the SHG to ensure smooth and sustainable operations. (HT Photo)

The centre was inaugurated by Mridula Devi, director, ICAR-CIWA, who emphasised the institute’s commitment to empowering rural women through technology, skills, and market linkages. She noted that the project, supported under the SC-Sub Plan, reflects a long-term vision of reducing drudgery, enhancing productivity, and generating income opportunities for rural communities.

Formally handed over to a local self-help group (SHG) for community management, the CHC is equipped with a dal mill, weighing scale, sewing machines, water pump, and maize sheller. A memorandum of agreement (MoA) was signed between ICAR-CIWA, PAU, and the SHG to ensure smooth and sustainable operations. Earlier, SHG members underwent hands-on training with Renuka Aggarwal from PAU’s department of food and nutrition to operate and maintain the equipment effectively.

Ritu Mittal, unit coordinator, highlighted the CHC’s role in promoting skill development and encouraging sustainable resource use. Ajmer Dhatt, director of research, PAU, praised the project for bridging academic research with practical rural solutions. Similarly, Deepika Vig, coordinator of research, College of Community Science, and Harpreet Kaur, head, department of food and nutrition, stressed its potential to foster community development and self-reliance among women.

The event was attended by AICRP scientists, the village sarpanch, panchayat members and local farm women.

Digital Agribusiness Lab unveiled

The School of Business Studies (SBS) at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), has taken a major step toward innovation and rural empowerment with the launch of its Digital Agribusiness Lab. The inauguration was held in the office of vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal, who praised the initiative as a progressive move to expand the reach and impact of agribusiness in Punjab.

The Agribusiness Lab, a key component of SBS, has been playing a vital role in mentoring budding agripreneurs by offering expert guidance in product development, branding, labeling, packaging, and marketing. Its physical setup houses a diverse collection of value-added agricultural products, allowing entrepreneurs to study market trends and understand consumer demand.

Recognising the growing importance of digital access, SBS has transformed the lab into an online platform to reach a wider audience, especially rural entrepreneurs and farmers who cannot easily visit the facility. The Digital Agribusiness Lab will serve as a virtual hub for product displays, learning resources, mentorship opportunities, and networking, helping integrate rural talent into the broader agri-enterprise ecosystem.

SBS Director Ramandeep Singh, a veteran with over three decades of experience in agribusiness development, said the shift reflects changing market dynamics and will bridge the gap between academic innovation and grassroots entrepreneurship. Leading the digitalisation effort, teaching assistant Navneet Kaur Gill—herself from a rural background—highlighted how many farmers hesitate to enter agribusiness due to lack of exposure and confidence. With growing smartphone use and social media reach in villages, she said, the platform will help farmers visualise and shape business ideas into viable enterprises.

Faculty members Sandeep Kapur, Mohit Gupta, and Rakesh Rathore applauded the move, calling it a catalyst for self-employment, rural development, and sustainable growth in Punjab’s agriculture sector.