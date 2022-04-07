Ludhiana | PAU observes World Health Day

The department of food and nutrition, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), and the Ludhiana Chapter of Nutrition Society of India (NSI) and Indian Dietetic Association observed World Health Day on Thursday by organising a talk on ‘Anemia and Food Factors’ .

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The resource person for the talk was nutritionist Kanta K Sharma, who is a founder head, department of food and nutrition, and former dean, College of Home Science, PAU.

Sharma emphasised the need for creating awareness regarding iron-rich meals, especially, for young children and women of reproductive age group. “Vegetarian diets have lower iron content with lower absorption of iron as compared to meat-based diets,” she said.

“Green leafy vegetables are a very good source of iron. Vitamin C rich foods such as amla, guava and lemon improve the absorption of iron from plant foods. Inclusion of sprouted legumes in diet is a useful method to improve vitamin C. Dates, Raisins, niger seeds and prunes are some foods that are extraordinarily rich in iron,” Sharma said. Besides, she shared appropriate techniques of cooking cereals and pulses which can improve the availability of iron to the body.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kiran Bains, convenor, NSI, Ludhiana Chapter and head, department of food and nutrition, discussed the influence of social media on our dietary intake and how consuming too much refined and processed food by youngsters was the cause of anemia. “Consuming traditional diet with plenty of local and seasonal fruits and vegetables can prevent anemia,” she added.

Meanwhile, the department has collaborated with Special Olympics Bharat (a national organization working for intellectually disabled persons) for the programme Special Olympics Healthy Athletes to help special Olympics athletes improve their health and fitness.