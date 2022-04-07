Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | PAU observes World Health Day
chandigarh news

Ludhiana | PAU observes World Health Day

The resource person for the talk on ‘Anemia and Food Factors’ to mark World Health Day was nutritionist Kanta K Sharma, who is a founder head, department of food and nutrition, and former dean, College of Home Science, PAU, Ludhiana
The department of food and nutrition, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), and the Ludhiana Chapter of Nutrition Society of India (NSI) and Indian Dietetic Association observed World Health Day on Thursday (HT FILE)
Published on Apr 07, 2022 11:58 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The department of food and nutrition, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), and the Ludhiana Chapter of Nutrition Society of India (NSI) and Indian Dietetic Association observed World Health Day on Thursday by organising a talk on ‘Anemia and Food Factors’ .

The resource person for the talk was nutritionist Kanta K Sharma, who is a founder head, department of food and nutrition, and former dean, College of Home Science, PAU.

Sharma emphasised the need for creating awareness regarding iron-rich meals, especially, for young children and women of reproductive age group. “Vegetarian diets have lower iron content with lower absorption of iron as compared to meat-based diets,” she said.

“Green leafy vegetables are a very good source of iron. Vitamin C rich foods such as amla, guava and lemon improve the absorption of iron from plant foods. Inclusion of sprouted legumes in diet is a useful method to improve vitamin C. Dates, Raisins, niger seeds and prunes are some foods that are extraordinarily rich in iron,” Sharma said. Besides, she shared appropriate techniques of cooking cereals and pulses which can improve the availability of iron to the body.

RELATED STORIES

Kiran Bains, convenor, NSI, Ludhiana Chapter and head, department of food and nutrition, discussed the influence of social media on our dietary intake and how consuming too much refined and processed food by youngsters was the cause of anemia. “Consuming traditional diet with plenty of local and seasonal fruits and vegetables can prevent anemia,” she added.

Meanwhile, the department has collaborated with Special Olympics Bharat (a national organization working for intellectually disabled persons) for the programme Special Olympics Healthy Athletes to help special Olympics athletes improve their health and fitness.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP