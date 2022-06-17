Ludhiana | PAU student bags award for oral presentation at int’l conference

Varinder Kumar, a chemistry PhD student, department of chemistry, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), bagged the first position for his oral presentation at the International Conference on Emerging Trends in Science & Technology, organised by Punjab Engineering College (deemed University), Chandigarh, from June 10 to 11.

Anjali Sidhu, nanotechnologist (chemistry), department of soil sciences, PAU, and Anju Bala Sharma, plant pathologist, department of plant breeding and genetics, PAU, are the co-authors of the paper— Zinc sulfide aqua nano formulation: Fungal hyphal disruption and seed quality benefits— presented by Kumar.

Kumar is doing his PhD under the supervision of nanotechnologist Anjali.