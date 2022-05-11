Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana | PAU student conferred consolation prize for paper presentation at int’l conference

PAU, Ludhiana, student has been awarded consolation prize at the international conference on ‘Water, Agriculture, Dairy and Food Processing for Sustainable Economy’ held at Baru Sahib, Himachal Pradesh
Zalpouri of PAU, Ludhiana, was awarded consolation prize for her virtual paper presentation, in the category of dairy and food processing, on the topic: statistical optimisation of steam blanching time and temperature for the production of onion puree (HT PHOTO)
Published on May 11, 2022 11:09 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Engineer Ruchika Zalpouri, PhD scholar, from department of processing and food engineering, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), has been awarded consolation prize at the international conference on ‘Water, Agriculture, Dairy and Food Processing for Sustainable Economy’ held at Baru Sahib, Himachal Pradesh on March 25 and 26.

Zalpouri was awarded for her virtual paper presentation, in the category of dairy and food processing, on the topic: statistical optimisation of steam blanching time and temperature for the production of onion puree.

Zalpouri’s PhD research is focused on the development and evaluation of solar-assisted refractance window dryer for vegetable purees, under the guidance of scientist Manpreet Singh, department of renewable energy engineering, PAU.

