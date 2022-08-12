Ludhiana| PAU students initiate hunger strike over vacant posts in state agriculture departments

Protesting for the past 17 days against the state government over its failure to fill the vacant posts in the state agriculture and horticulture departments, PAU students on Friday commenced a hunger strike to get their demand fulfilled.

The move comes three days ahead of Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s visit to Ludhiana on the Independence Day,

Babanpreet Singh, who is leading the protest, was the first one to opt for hunger strike.

On Thursday, AAP MLA from West Gurpreet Singh Gogi tried to persuade students to lift the protest, but students refused to relent.

As per the protesting students, 410 posts of agriculture development officer; 350 posts of agriculture sub-inspector, 125 of horticulture development officer, 129 of soil conservation officer and 56 of market secretary are currently vacant.