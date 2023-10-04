News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: PAU students meet V-C over pitiable hostel conditions, amenities

Ludhiana: PAU students meet V-C over pitiable hostel conditions, amenities

ByDinkle Popli, Ludhiana
Oct 05, 2023 05:14 AM IST

The students highlighted issues such as broken windows, leaky roofs, missing promised facilities and shortages of necessities, like water heaters and coolers

Students at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) have voiced their concerns about the deteriorating conditions of university hostels and the lack of basic amenities during a meeting with PAU’s vice-chancellor (V-C) Satbir Singh Gosal on Wednesday.

PAU students meet V-C over pitiable hostel conditions, amenities. (HT FILE)
The students highlighted issues such as broken windows, leaky roofs, missing promised facilities and shortages of necessities, like water heaters and coolers. Additionally, they also expressed their inconvenience during power cuts in the library reading hall.

During the meeting, several critical points were discussed, and the students emphasised the need for immediate action to ensure the safety and well-being of all residents.

One of the top priorities raised by the students was the urgent repair of Hostel No. 1 and Hostel No. 13 (for boys) due to safety hazards. Both hostels suffer from broken windows and leaky roofs, making them unsafe for occupancy. Despite the challenging conditions, students continue to stay in these hostels, highlighting the urgency of addressing these issues.

Moreover, students pointed out that several hostels, both for boys and girls, lacked promised facilities, such as parking and common rooms, despite funds being collected for these purposes. They also raised concerns about basic bathroom hygiene and room leakage problems, providing photographic evidence to support their claims.

The shortage of essential amenities, including water heaters and water coolers, in certain hostels was another key issue discussed during the meeting. Students emphasised the importance of providing these basic facilities to enhance their quality of life in the university’s residential quarters.

Furthermore, students expressed their inconvenience during power cuts in the library reading hall. They highlighted that during such outages, no standing fans, tube lights, or bulbs function, adversely affecting their ability to study and prepare for exams.

In response to these concerns, vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal assured the students that he is committed to addressing the issues promptly. He assured to take the matter to the government to secure repair funds for the university’s hostel infrastructure. Gosal also mentioned plans for a forthcoming meeting involving key officials, including the director of students’ welfare, chief engineer, deans of various colleges, and others to discuss and resolve the concerns raised by the students.

