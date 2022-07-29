Ludhiana| PAU students ‘polish shoes’ on Day 3 of protest over vacant posts in state depts

A day after selling vegetables to mark their protest over vacant posts in the state agriculture and horticulture departments not being filled, members of the Punjab Agricultural University Students Association (PAUSA) continued their symbolic protest on Friday by polishing shoes at the university.

The protest entered its third day on Friday and students said since then, no government representative has approached them and they would continue the agitation until the state government fulfils their demand.

The PAUSA had commenced an indefinite 24x7 agitation on July 27 at gate number 1 of the university, seeking filling of vacant posts in the state agriculture and horticulture department.

Students also took a sarcastic dig at the government by carrying posters with a message that qualified students were forced to polish shoes as the government has failed to fill the vacancies. Also, lyrics of the song ‘ Roti Hak Di Khayie Ji, Bhave Boot Polishan Kariye’ were printed on posters.

Students said, “Government should feel ashamed that qualified students who can help farmers at this time of crisis are forced to protest for their genuine demand.”

They said despite submitting a number of memorandums with the previous and current government in the state, the government is not paying heed to the issue. “Due to this, eligible PhD, MSc and BSc students are unemployed and have been forced to protest,” they added.They added that they had also submitted a memorandum with minister of animal husbandry, fisheries and dairy development Laljit Singh Bhullar during his recent visit to Guru Angad Dev veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), but to no avail.

Students said 510 posts of agriculture development officer, 150 posts of horticulture development officer, 20 posts of soil conservation officer and 370 posts of agriculture sub-inspector are vacant.