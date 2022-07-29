Ludhiana| PAU students ‘polish shoes’ on Day 3 of protest over vacant posts in state depts
A day after selling vegetables to mark their protest over vacant posts in the state agriculture and horticulture departments not being filled, members of the Punjab Agricultural University Students Association (PAUSA) continued their symbolic protest on Friday by polishing shoes at the university.
The protest entered its third day on Friday and students said since then, no government representative has approached them and they would continue the agitation until the state government fulfils their demand.
The PAUSA had commenced an indefinite 24x7 agitation on July 27 at gate number 1 of the university, seeking filling of vacant posts in the state agriculture and horticulture department.
Students also took a sarcastic dig at the government by carrying posters with a message that qualified students were forced to polish shoes as the government has failed to fill the vacancies. Also, lyrics of the song ‘ Roti Hak Di Khayie Ji, Bhave Boot Polishan Kariye’ were printed on posters.
Students said, “Government should feel ashamed that qualified students who can help farmers at this time of crisis are forced to protest for their genuine demand.”
They said despite submitting a number of memorandums with the previous and current government in the state, the government is not paying heed to the issue. “Due to this, eligible PhD, MSc and BSc students are unemployed and have been forced to protest,” they added.They added that they had also submitted a memorandum with minister of animal husbandry, fisheries and dairy development Laljit Singh Bhullar during his recent visit to Guru Angad Dev veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), but to no avail.
Students said 510 posts of agriculture development officer, 150 posts of horticulture development officer, 20 posts of soil conservation officer and 370 posts of agriculture sub-inspector are vacant.
Delhi HC allows DDA to transplant 600 trees for stormwater drain construction in Dwarka
New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Friday set aside an order of the Deputy Conservator of Forests which had halted the permission granted to the Delhi Development Authority for transplantation of over 600 trees for the construction of stormwater drain at Dwarka's sector-8 to cater to water discharge from the Indira Gandhi International Airport.
Expect cloudy sky, light rain in Delhi today: IMD
New Delhi: Light rain lashed various parts of the Capital on Friday afternoon with the day temperature settling below normal even as instances of waterlogging were reported from several areas leading to traffic jams during the evening hours. The India Meteorological Department's Safdarjung observatory, Delhi's base weather station, recorded 2.4mm of rainfall between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm on Friday. Palam recorded a rainfall spell of 5.2mm during the same duration.
DU sets ups committee to assess student-teacher ratio issues
Days after its ranking slipped in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), the Delhi University has set up a committee to investigate various issues with respect to the poor teacher-student ratio. University vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh had earlier cited the skewed student-teacher ratio as the reason for the decline in NirF rankings. DU slipped to the 13th spot this year in the rankings issued by the Ministry of Education.
Delhi adds 1,245 Covid cases, 1k+ for 3rd straight day
The Capital added more than 1,000 cases of Covid-19 for the third straight day on Friday, with the state government adding 1,245 infections to the city's tally. Friday's case count, the highest in Delhi since it added 1,447 infections on June 24, was marginally higher than 1,128 in Thursday and 1,066 the day before that. The Capital also reported one death of the infection on Friday, said government data.
Punjab health minister Jouramajra asks Baba Farid medical varsity V-C Raj Bahadur to lie on dirty patient bed during inspection
Health minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra was accompanied by deputy commissioner Dr Ruhee Dugg, Jaitu MLA Amolk Singh and Aam Aadmi Party workers. The angry minister, however, asked the Baba Farid medical university vice-chancellor Dr Raj Bahadur, to lie on a patient bed. Former education minister and senior SAD leader Dr Daljeet Cheema said Raj Bahadur is a much-respected individual in the medical community. A doctor, on the condition of anonymity, said the conduct of the minister to belittle a renowned doctor was inappropriate.
