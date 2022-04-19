Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana | PAU to hold Virasat Mela on April 20

On the day of Virasat Mela, to be held by PAU, Ludhiana; Surjit Patar, a renowned Punjabi poet, will deliver a talk on the importance of Punjab’s heritage.
PAU, Ludhiana, will hold Virasat Mela on April 20 to connect the youth with their rich cultural heritage of Punjab. (HT FILE)
Published on Apr 19, 2022 11:07 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) is all set to hold Virasat Mela on April 20 to connect the youth with their rich cultural heritage of Punjab.

Sharing this information, GS Buttar, director Students’ Welfare, said competitions such as turban tying, paranda gundhana, pakhi bunana, phulkari making, croatia, mehndi and piri, ennu and chikku bunana will be organised at the mela. Besides, a cultural programme highlighting the traditional arts of Punjab will also be organised by the students.

On the occasion, Surjit Patar, a renowned Punjabi poet, will deliver a talk on the importance of Punjab’s heritage, Buttar added.

Buttar informed that the competitions will be held at Students’ Home in the morning, whereas prize distribution ceremony will take place at Dr Manmohan Singh Auditorium at 4.00 pm

