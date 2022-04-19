Ludhiana | PAU to hold Virasat Mela on April 20

The Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) is all set to hold Virasat Mela on April 20 to connect the youth with their rich cultural heritage of Punjab.

Sharing this information, GS Buttar, director Students’ Welfare, said competitions such as turban tying, paranda gundhana, pakhi bunana, phulkari making, croatia, mehndi and piri, ennu and chikku bunana will be organised at the mela. Besides, a cultural programme highlighting the traditional arts of Punjab will also be organised by the students.

On the occasion, Surjit Patar, a renowned Punjabi poet, will deliver a talk on the importance of Punjab’s heritage, Buttar added.

Buttar informed that the competitions will be held at Students’ Home in the morning, whereas prize distribution ceremony will take place at Dr Manmohan Singh Auditorium at 4.00 pm