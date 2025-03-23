Ludhiana: PAU Vice Chancellor tells farmers to not sow hybrid rice

Ludhiana: The vice chancellor of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Satbir Gosal, told the farmers at the Kisan Mela that hybrid rice is not recommended by the Varsity, and encouraged farmers to instead retain and reuse seeds of university developed varieties. Addressing concerns about pesticide residue in basmati rice, he promoted the use of Trichoderma for residue-free cultivation and encouraged diversification with indigenous cotton. Gosal spoke on PAU’s growing global reach, noting that the Mela is now broadcast online. He highlighted PAU’s infrastructure expansion, including global-level improvements to the university library initiated by Punjab Mandi Board Chairman Harchand Singh Barsat. Satbir Gosal, vice chancellor, PAU, promoted the use of Trichoderma for residue-free cultivation and encouraged diversification with indigenous cotton. (Manish/Hindustan Times)

Ajmer Singh Dhatt, senior administrator, PAU, shared the latest recommendations for kharif crops, including new varieties such as PR 132 (paddy), PMH 17 (maize), Punjab Kangni (millet), and others in potato, carrot, chrysanthemum, raspberry, and gladiolus. He highlighted 971 crop variety released by PAU so far and encouraged farmers to enhance productivity and profitability through research backed methods.

Rajbir Singh Brar, deputy director general (agricultural extension), Indian Council of Agricultural Research, commended the PAU model of farmer interaction through Kisan Melas. He noted that such events are essential for national agricultural progress. Applauding PAU’s Krishi Vigyan Kendras, he called for water conservation campaigns and encouraged the adoption of PAU-certified seed, fruit saplings, and technology-based practices.

Sukhpal Singh, chairman of the Punjab state farmers’ and farm workers’ commission, called PAU the nursery of agricultural scientists. He said the state’s farm policy aims to guide farmers out of distress through strategic planning. He highlighted the need for cooperative structures and youth employment through agriculture.