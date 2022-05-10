Ludhiana | PAU zoologist granted ad-hoc research project worth 25 lakh

Professor Devinder Kaur Kocher, department of zoology, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), has been awarded an ad-hoc research project worth ₹25 lakh, as principal investigator (PI), by the department of science and technology (DST), Government of India.

The title of the project, granted under the DST SERB-POWER (Promoting Opportunities for Women in Exploratory Research), is ’Evaluation of yeast-encapsulated essential oil-based biolarvicide formulation(s) for management of Aedes aegypti mosquito’.

GS Kocher, principal microbiologist and head, department of microbiology, is the Co-PI of this project.

Kocher is already conducting a research on the non-chemical and eco-safe methods for the control of mosquito larvae and she was also granted a DST-sponsored project on the biological control of mosquitoes in 2013.

PAU student conferred Best Research Paper Award

Varinder Kumar, a student of chemistry from Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has been awarded with the ‘Best Research Paper Award’ during the national symposium on novel strategies in plant stress diagnosis and management, held at Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Solan, Himachal Pradesh, on May 6 and 7.

Kumar has been conferred the award for his research paper entitled “ZnS-Sepiolite nanocomposite as eco-friendly, biodegradable and assimilative storage tool against seed-borne fungi of rice”.

The conference was organised by Himalayan Phytopathological Society and department of plant pathology of Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry.

PAU apprises farmers of resource conservation in agriculture

The farmers were briefed about the techniques of paddy crop production, residue management, and resource conservation in agriculture at a farmer-scientist interface programme held by Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) in Ferozepur.

“Resource conservation is the need of the hour and PAU has developed multiple technologies for crop production, water conservation and a clean environment,” said Kuldeep Singh, head, department of extension education, PAU, while speaking during the farmer-scientist interface in Ferozepur.

Senior extension scientist Dharminder Singh shared the details of activities outlined for resource conservation under National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) project.

He highlighted the harmful effects of crop residue burning and urged the farmers to avoid long duration, unrecommended, water-guzzling paddy varieties and instead sow high-yielding, early maturing, less water requiring ‘PR’ varieties of paddy recommended by PAU.

Agricultural development officer Gurwant Singh, department of agriculture and farmers’ welfare, advised the farmers to adopt Direct Seeded Rice (DSR) technology for paddy crop production, and emphasised on tar-wattar sowing of DSR.

Extension scientist Lakhwinder Kaur encouraged the farmers to keep themselves updated with latest farm information by reading PAU farm literature and going through PAU Kisan App.

The participating farmers shared their experiences with experts. Later, paddy seed of new varieties and PAU literature was provided to the farmers.

