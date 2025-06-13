As the byelection for the Ludhiana West constituency approaches, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate and sitting Rajya Sabha Member Parliament Sanjeev Arora speaks candidly about his reasons for contesting, past achievements, and future outlook. In an exclusive interview, he responds to questions on his political choices, the development work done in the last 75 days, and his views on the party’s strategy. He also added that he received overwhelming support from people of the constituency. The people made too easy for me to contest the election with their support. Ludhiana: People have made it easy for me to contest the West bypoll, says Sanjeev Arora, Aam Aadmi Party candidate

Q: You are already a Rajya Sabha MP with three years left in your term. Why did you choose to contest the Ludhiana West byelection?

Arora: I am a sipahi (soldier) of the Aam Aadmi Party. Whatever the party asks me to do, I will do without hesitation. The party high command directed me to contest from Ludhiana West, and I am doing just that. My personal term or position does not matter. I’m here to serve the people in whichever role the party assigns.

Q: If elected, you’ve said you will resign from the Rajya Sabha. There are speculations that AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal may be fielded from Ludhiana to the upper house. Your thoughts?

Arora: That would be a party’s decision. Constitutionally, anyone can be elected to the Rajya Sabha from any state. What’s wrong if a senior leader like Kejriwal or any other is considered from Ludhiana? BJP’s Ravneet Singh Bittu is Rajya Sabha MP from Rajasthan, and even former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh was elected from Assam. These are political strategies.

Q3: What development work can you show as achievements in the last 75 days or as a Rajya Sabha MP?

Arora: Quite a lot, actually. The completion of Halwara Airport, upgrading the infrastructure of ESI Hospital, and transfer of areas, like Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar and Rajguru Nagar, to the municipal corporation were important steps. I helped resolve land registration issues in Sunet village, oversaw road construction in Focal Point, and most notably, got a One Time Settlement (OTS) scheme approved benefiting 1,155 industrial units. These schemes involved collaboration with PSPCL and Ludhiana Improvement Trust, among others.

Q: Your party didn’t fare well in the last parliamentary elections here. AAP finished third. What gives you confidence this time?

Arora: Past election results are not always an indicator of the present. People today vote for work, not just party symbols. The 2022 assembly elections were proof—AAP won 92 seats. In Ludhiana West, I’ve received massive support on the ground. Voters see what I’ve delivered, and that makes me confident of winning with a substantial margin.

Q: You mentioned you hadn’t initially thought of contesting elections. Will you contest in the 2027 assembly polls if the party asks?

Arora: Right now, my focus is only on the by-election. I never thought I’d contest any election, but the party had faith in me, and I said yes. If they give me a ticket again in 2027, I will certainly not hesitate. I’m here to serve, not to seek power.

Q: There were reports that Kejriwal hinted at making you a cabinet minister. Do you expect a ministerial role if elected?

Arora: I have never asked for anything from the party—neither a post nor a portfolio. I respect and follow whatever the high command decides. My focus is on serving the people, not seeking titles. I believe in the party’s vision and leadership.

Q: Your campaign is noticeably free of personal attacks or mud-slinging. Is that a conscious choice?

Arora: Absolutely. I believe in positive politics. My job is to present my work to the public, not to criticise other candidates. People are intelligent—they vote based on actions and impact, not negative statements. I consider this approach my strength.

Q: As this is your debut assembly election, what challenges have you faced in campaigning?

Arora: I’ve been fortunate to receive immense support—from the party and the public. The people of Ludhiana West have made things easy with their warmth and encouragement. Instead of challenges, I see opportunities to serve them better.