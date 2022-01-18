Ludhiana: Petrol pump employee foils robbery bid

An employee foiled a robbery bid at a petrol pump in Dehlon on Sunday. The accused have been captured in the CCTV cameras installed at the petrol pump and police are trying to identify them.

An FIR has been lodged against unidentified accused based on the statement of Balwinder Singh of Dolon Khurd village, the owner of the petrol pump.

He stated that three motorcycle-borne people turned up at the petrol pump impersonating as customers and tried to snatch a bag containing cash from one of his employees, Narinder Kumar.

Kumar immediately raised the alarm and called out to the other employees, following which the accused fled the spot.

ASI Karamjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under Sections 379-B, 511 and 34 of Indian Penal Code has been registered against unidentified accused.

The accused were riding a motorcycle without number plate, police said.