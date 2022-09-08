Ludhiana | Physiotherapy in neurological conditions in focus at CMC&H

Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMC&H) on Thursday organised an event, in collaboration with the department of neurology and the College of Physiotherapy, to observe World Physiotherapy Day.

The event, inaugurated by director of the institution Dr William Bhatti, included activities such as poster making and videography by students to raise awareness about physiotherapy.

A patient support group session was held wherein patients interacted with each other, expressed about their journey towards recovery and the role neurophysiotherapy (NPT) played in their lives. Both patients and therapists felt encouraged and challenged to contribute more in this field.

The NPT unit was established under the department of neurology, headed by Dr Jeyaraj D Pandian. The team of NPT is led by associate professor Dr Dorcas Gandhi with Dr Nistara Singh Chawla as a senior physiotherapist, and two junior physiotherapists Dr Sania Zarreen and Dr Pranay Jasper Vijayanand.

CMC&H has also initiated the concept of tele-physiotherapy rehabilitation services. The team provides its expertise to patients in the comfort of their homes via www.telemedicine.cmcludhiana.in/doctor/drdorcasgandhi.

Tele-rehabilitation comprises of proper assessment done virtually via video calls, and then suitable exercises are advised to patients. The patient performs the exercises under the supervision of a therapist. This mode of rehabilitation was especially favourable in Covid times and has gained popularity ever since.

Dr Pandian said the NPT team caters to a wide variety of neurological conditions, including stroke, GBS, transverse myelitis, parkinson disease, ALS, motor neuron disease, multiple sclerosis, radiculopathies, etc. Patients are treated right from the hyper acute stage to chronic stage and followed up even after discharge.

The focus of this year’s celebration was on physiotherapy in neurological conditions.