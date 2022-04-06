Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana | Plastic waste removed from beds of Doraha Canal by GGI students

The drive to remove waste from beds of the canal was carried out with over 45 Gulzar Group of Institutions (GGI) students and NCC unit. Commanding officer of 19 PB BN NCC, Ludhiana, Colonel DK Singh and administrative officer Colonel KS Kondal congratulated the cadets and motivated them to continue the process.
The drive to remove waste was undertaken under the ‘Puneet Sagar Abhiyan’ by the GGI students and NCC unit in Ludhiana. (Arijit Sen/HT Photo)
Published on Apr 06, 2022 12:40 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Under the drive ‘Puneet Sagar Abhiyan’ undertaken by Gulzar Group of Institutions (GGI) and NCC unit under 19 PB BN NCC at the beds of Sidhwan canal near Doraha, abundant plastic and other waste material was removed for preservation of the water body.

The drive to clean the canal was carried out with over 45 students and cadets. Commanding officer of 19 PB BN NCC, Ludhiana, Colonel DK Singh and administrative officer Colonel KS Kondal congratulated the cadets and motivated them to continue the process. Residents were also urged not to pollute the canal again.

GGI executive director Gurkirat singh said at the moment that the motive is to educate locals and sensitise them about ‘Swachh Bharat’. It is envisioned to increase the awareness amongst the local population and future generations about the importance of keeping the beaches and riverfronts clean.

He further added that a cleanliness drive was also taken out by the cadets in the college campus and the garbage was then handed over to the garbage collection team.

