Ludhiana | Plot holders, developers of illegal colonies accuse GLADA of harassment

After Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) asked Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) to stop issuing power connections to illegal colonies that don’t have no-objection certificates (NOCs), residents and plot holders of these areas accused the development authority of harassment. The claimed that GLADA was not issuing NOCs and imposing new conditions which are against the regularisation policy floated by the government in 2018.

Members of Punjab Colonisers and Property Dealers Association, led by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s Gill constituency MLA Jiwan Sangowal, also met the chief administrator of GLADA, Sandeep Kumar over the issue on Thursday and submitted a memorandum.

Citing the policy floated by the state government in 2018, the stakeholders stated that it was clearly mentioned in the policy that if a developer fails to get the colony regularised, the plot holder in that colony can get his/her plot regularised on their own and get the NOC of the department. It was with a condition that the plot should have been purchased before March 19, 2018.

Association president GS Lamba said, “New conditions are now being imposed by GLADA authorities, which are against the regularisation policy. The authorities are now asking for a plan of colonies, with demarcated boundaries, from plot holders. How can a plot holder provide the plan of a colony? Also, this was also not the part of the regularisation policy. A large number of developers have applied for regularisaton and the decision is pending at the state-level. But the department is harassing plot holders and developers as plot holders are not being able to get power connections without NOC.”

“Also in many cases, the connection is not being issued by PSPCL even after the NOC is availed by the plot holder. The PSPCL then asks for NOC of PSPCL which has been taken by the coloniser, which was again not part of the policy,” said Lamba.

Meanwhile, GLADA officials stated that the state department had issued a letter in the month of November last year wherein it was stated that NOC should not be issued to plot holders if the boundary of the colony is not demarcated.

GLADA estate officer Preetinder Singh Bains said, “The condition to demarcate the colony has been taken by the state department to stop illegal expansion of the colonies. The department is providing NOC to plot holders but a plan of the colony with demarcated boundary is required for getting the NOC as per the orders issued by higher authorities.”

GLADA had, on March 29, sent a second reminder letter to PSPCL to stop issuance of power connections in illegal colonies without GLADA NOC.