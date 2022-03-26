Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana police appeal bike owners to remove modified silencers by March 28
chandigarh news

Ludhiana police appeal bike owners to remove modified silencers by March 28

On Friday, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (traffic) Saumya Mishra convened a meeting of traffic cops and issued guidelines to take action against the violators
Ludhiana DCP (traffic) Saumya Mishra issuing guidelines to cops about modified silencers of motorcycles at the Police Lines in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)
Updated on Mar 26, 2022 12:39 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

As the traffic police wing of Ludhiana police announced a drive against modifications in motorcycles, cops appealed the people to remove such modifications from their vehicles themselves.

On Friday, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (traffic) Saumya Mishra convened a meeting of traffic cops and issued guidelines to take action against the violators.

The meeting was held at the traffic police department following which the personnel were shown working of aftermarket exhaust and how a rider produces the cracker-like sound.

The policemen were also shown the working of company fitted exhaust on motorcycles.

Mishra said Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle owners have been given time till Monday (March 28) to replace the modified exhausts as after that, the police will take action against violators under Section 190 (2) of the Motor Vehicles Act. Action will also be taken against the mechanic or shopkeepers who will be found selling or fitting the modified exhausts, she added.

A letter has been sent to industries and 2,000 schools, colleges wherein the authorities have asked to raise awareness regarding the same among employees and students.

