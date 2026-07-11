Ludhiana police arrest 199, Register 44 FIRs; ICE among drugs seized

Ludhiana

Police conducted massive search operation across the city under operation Prahar 3.0, in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT PHOTO)

Ludhiana commissionerate police arrested 199 persons and registered 44 FIRs during a district-wide crackdown under Operation Prahar 3.0 on Friday. The operation, aimed at cracking down on organised crime, drug trafficking and other illegal activities, involved coordinated raids across the city.

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The operation began at 4 am, with more than 400 police personnel, including 20 gazetted officers and 25 station house officers, conducting 226 raids at identified crime-prone locations, suspected hideouts and other sensitive areas.

Police said 85 persons were arrested in connection with various criminal cases, while 114 others were arrested under preventive provisions to avert potential breaches of law and order. One proclaimed offender was also apprehended during the operation.

The raids led to the recovery of 141 grams of heroin, 10 grams of methamphetamine (ICE), 217 intoxicating tablets, three country-made pistols, two live cartridges and 11 cartons and 33 bottles of illicit liquor.

Police also seized an SUV, five motorcycles, three mobile phones and ₹2,027 allegedly linked to gambling activities. Drug consumption paraphernalia, including aluminium foil, lighters and rolled currency notes, were also recovered.

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{{^usCountry}} Commissioner of police Swapan Sharma said the operation was carried out on the basis of specific intelligence inputs targeting crime-prone locations and suspected hideouts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Commissioner of police Swapan Sharma said the operation was carried out on the basis of specific intelligence inputs targeting crime-prone locations and suspected hideouts. {{/usCountry}}

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“Operation Prahar 3.0 is aimed at dismantling criminal networks and ensuring public safety. Such intelligence-based operations will continue in the future,” he said.

Police said investigations are underway to establish the backward and forward linkages of those arrested and identify larger criminal networks operating in the region.