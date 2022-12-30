Ludhiana police arrest 22-year-old for abducting, raping minor girl

Police on Wednesday arrested a 22-year-old city resident for allegedly abducting and raping a minor girl.

The accused has been identified as Dinesh Singh, a resident of New Aman Nagar on Daba Road.

The accused has been arrested on the complaint lodged by the mother of the victim, who stated that her 16-year-old daughter went to buy something from the grocery store in the area on December 12, but did not come back home. She said that when her daughter returned on December 24, she told her that the accused had raped her when she was alone at her home in Kabir Nagar.

The mother of the victim said that her daughter said that the accused took her to Amritsar on the pretext of marrying her on December 12. He took her to a hotel near the bus stand, she added. She said that accused intoxicated her daughter and raped her.

Sub-inspector Davinder Singh said that the accused works at a factory. He said after investigation the accused was arrested and a case has been registered at the Division no 6 police station under Sections 363 (punishment for kidnapping), 366-A (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage, etc) 375 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.