Raikot sub-inspector booked on graft charges

The Ludhiana rural police booked a sub-inspector on graft charges after a local conducted a sting operation on him. He was deputed at City Raikot Police station. The complainant had telecast the sting operation live on his Facebook page.

The accused has been identified as sub-inspector Nirmal Singh. He was demanding a bribe to help the complainant in settlement of a case.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Vipan Kumar of Mohalla Maulviya of Raikot. Vipan Kumar added that he had filed a complaint of fraud against a property dealer Parash Jain and a registry clerk Amanpreet Singh. Sub-inspector Nirmal Singh was assigned to investigate the matter. The sub-inspector had made him and the accused settle the matter.

Vipan added that later the sub-inspector had started demanding a bribe from him for helping him in settling the case. When he refused to give him bribe, the accused started threatening him.

He added that he shared the matter with his friends Sahil Goyal of Raikot and Harpreet Singh Sidhu of Johlan village, who made a plan. When he contacted the sub-inspector, he asked him to come to the police station with money on July 12.

“We did photocopy of the currency notes which we gave to the sub-inspector as a bribe. The sub-inspector took him inside a room, where he accepted ₹5,000 in cash as a bribe and demanded ₹5,000 more. As he kept the currency notes in his pocket, Sahil and Harpreet turned up there. They recovered the cash from his pocket and also telecast the entire incident live on his Facebook account,” he added.

“We made a complaint to the senior officers and submitted the proof,” he added.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Raikot) Rachhpal Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under Sections 7 (A) and 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been lodged against the accused. The FIR has been lodged following an investigation. The police will arrest the accused soon.

Earlier on June 6, an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) deputed at Sudhar Police station of Ludhiana Rural police was booked after an auto driver conducted a sting operation and made a video of him while accepting the bribe.