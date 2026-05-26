Ludhiana police bust two snatching gangs, four arrested

The Ludhiana police have arrested four members of two snatching gangs allegedly involved in more than 10 cases of robbery and snatching across the city, including incidents in which victims were threatened at knifepoint and forced to transfer money online. Twelve mobile phones were recovered from their possession, the ADCP said. (HT File)

Police said two of the accused were part of an auto gang that targeted passengers boarding autorickshaws near the railway station before robbing them at isolated locations. The remaining two were arrested for allegedly robbing a retired Punjab Roadways inspector during a morning walk and forcing him to transfer money digitally before fleeing.

In the first case, police arrested Gagan Dhir of Ram Nagar, Jamalpur, and Rohit Singh of Islam Ganj. Their accomplices, identified as Ram Krishan of Bhola Colony on Tajpur Road and Mukesh Sharma, alias Gaurav of Tajpur village, are still absconding.

Officials recovered a snatched mobile phone, a sharp-edged weapon and the autorickshaw allegedly used in the crimes.

Police said the accused threatened the passengers with weapons, snatched valuables and forcibly transferred ₹58,300 from Dilip Kumar Maurya’s account into Gagan Dhir’s e-wallet before abandoning the victims on the roadside and fleeing.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, City-1) Sameer Verma said investigators solved the case after tracing the digital money trail linked to the e-wallet account used in the transaction. “Raids are underway to arrest the remaining accused.”

In another case, police arrested Inderjit Singh, alias Vicky of Kehar Singh Nagar, Haibowal, and Khush Mohammad of Balloke village in connection with the robbery of a retired Punjab Roadways inspector.

The victim, Lekh Raj, a resident of Amaltas Enclave in Bhattian, was out on a morning walk around 6 am on Sunday when the accused intercepted him and snatched his mobile phone. Before fleeing, the duo allegedly forced the victim to transfer ₹4,500 online.

Twelve mobile phones were recovered from their possession, the ADCP said.