Ludhiana police chief extends ban on unauthorised use of ‘VIP’ tags on vehicles

Commissioner of police Rakesh Agrawal has extended the ban on pasting “police”, “army” and similar “VIP” tags on vehicles without authorisation.

Anti-social elements and criminals can take advantage of such tags and threaten law and order, he said.

Under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), the police chief also issued orders to shopkeepers to keep a record of buyers of military uniforms or camouflage clothing, as these could be misused to commit crimes.

Shopkeepers have been directed to keep a picture, identification proof and phone number of buyers of these uniforms, and maintain a record of stock and submit it with the police stations concerned.

Ban on using loading vehicles to ferry people

The police chief banned ferrying people on vehicles meant for loading material, as this posed risk to lives. Agrawal also prohibited carrying sand in uncovered vehicles.

Ownership of second-hand vehicles

The commissioner said ownership of second-hand vehicles should be transferred to the new buyer within 30 days of purchase. Miscreants often bought old vehicles to use them for criminal activities, he said, while also banning pasting of black films on windows of vehicles.

For the safety of motorists, Agrawal banned the sale of sub-standard helmets in the city, allowing only those with ISI mark.

‘Keep record of guests’

He also ordered all owners of hotels, guest houses and other service apartments to maintain a record of visitors.

He said Ludhiana, being an industrial hub of Punjab, daily saw arrival of thousands of businessmen, who stayed in such premises, but their owners usually did not maintain a record of guests.

Sale, storage of plastic kite string

Terming it dangerous for humans as well as animals, the top cop banned the storage and sale of plastic kite string under Section 144 of the CrPC.

In his order, Agrawal also stated that no person can use footpaths to set up carts and makeshift stalls, or place goods outside shops.

Ban on serving hookah, liquor consumption in open

The commissioner extended the ban on serving hookah, while stating that any hotel, bar or parlour found violating the ban will face legal action.

He also banned the consumption of alcohol in the open at roadside carts, dhabas, shops and other public places.

Commissioner of police Rakesh Agrawal has extended the ban on pasting “police”, “army” and similar “VIP” tags on vehicles without authorisation. Anti-social elements and criminals can take advantage of such tags and threaten law and order, he said. Under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), the police chief also issued orders to shopkeepers to keep a record of buyers of military uniforms or camouflage clothing, as these could be misused to commit crimes. Shopkeepers have been directed to keep a picture, identification proof and phone number of buyers of these uniforms, and maintain a record of stock and submit it with the police stations concerned. Ban on using loading vehicles to ferry people The police chief banned ferrying people on vehicles meant for loading material, as this posed risk to lives. Agrawal also prohibited carrying sand in uncovered vehicles. Ownership of second-hand vehicles The commissioner said ownership of second-hand vehicles should be transferred to the new buyer within 30 days of purchase. Miscreants often bought old vehicles to use them for criminal activities, he said, while also banning pasting of black films on windows of vehicles. For the safety of motorists, Agrawal banned the sale of sub-standard helmets in the city, allowing only those with ISI mark. MORE FROM THIS SECTION Mobile phones recovered from six Ludhiana jail inmates Ludhiana gyms once again face uphill battle to survive At 26°C, Ludhiana records coldest April day in five decades HC verdict a wake-up call for Cong govt, says Sunil Jakhar ‘Keep record of guests’ He also ordered all owners of hotels, guest houses and other service apartments to maintain a record of visitors. He said Ludhiana, being an industrial hub of Punjab, daily saw arrival of thousands of businessmen, who stayed in such premises, but their owners usually did not maintain a record of guests. Sale, storage of plastic kite string Terming it dangerous for humans as well as animals, the top cop banned the storage and sale of plastic kite string under Section 144 of the CrPC. In his order, Agrawal also stated that no person can use footpaths to set up carts and makeshift stalls, or place goods outside shops. Ban on serving hookah, liquor consumption in open The commissioner extended the ban on serving hookah, while stating that any hotel, bar or parlour found violating the ban will face legal action. He also banned the consumption of alcohol in the open at roadside carts, dhabas, shops and other public places.