Ludhiana police commissioner allows eateries to remain open till 11.45 pm

The Ludhiana police commissioner had on April 18 banned operation of liquor vends, restaurants, ice cream shops and eateries after 11pm
The eatery owners had met Ludhiana west MLA Gurpreet Gogi Bassi, who further talked to the police commissioner. (HT File)
Published on May 08, 2022 12:19 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Following the intervention of Ludhiana west MLA Gurpreet Gogi Bassi, police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma allowed restaurants, eateries and ice cream parlours to operate till 11.45 pm.

The police chief had on April 18 banned operation of liquor vends, restaurants, ice cream shops and eateries after 11pm and set the time for taking the last order at 10.30 pm. The eatery owners had met the MLA, who further talked to police commissioner.

Sharma also extended the ban on serving hookah for two months . In the order, the commissioner stated that any hotel, bar, or parlour found serving hookah will be dealt with strictly, and cases will be registered against the owners.

