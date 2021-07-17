Ludhiana police commissioner orders eateries to close by 11.30pm

Commissioner of police Rakesh Agrawal has prohibited eateries, restaurants, dhabas and hotels from operating beyond 11.30pm to avoid scuffles around midnight. Liquor vends have also been directed to shut down by 11pm.

The police chief also imposed a ban on songs promoting consumption of liquor and drugs during live music concerts in the city. In the orders issued on Friday, Agrawal said such songs instigated clashes among the youth, and encouraged them to consume liquor and drugs. Singers performing such songs in live shows and organisers will invite police action.

To deter spitting in open, the ban on sale of tobacco has been extended. The official said people spitting chewed tobacco could cause the spread of coronavirus in the city.

Ban on acid sale

The ban on the open sale of acid has also been extended. Acid sellers have been directed to renew their licences timely and maintain records to avoid police action. Shopkeepers are required to collect photocopy of the identity proof of the buyer and not sell acid to customers below 18 years of age.

Institutions and organisations, that use acid for different purposes, have been directed to maintain the record of acid use and depute nodal officers to ensure that the chemical is not used anywhere with wrong intentions.

Security guards at ATMs

The police commissioner has ordered banks to depute security guards at ATMs from 8pm to 6am, failing which they will not be allowed to operate.

Agrawal also asked parking lot contractors and their employees to keep a record of visitors parking their vehicles. He said after stealing vehicles from public places, thieves often hid them in parking lots. He directed the parking staff to report to police any vehicle left parked for over a week. All these orders will remain in effect for two months.