Ludhiana police crack whip on nine thieves, recover 33 mobile phones

A day after Ludhiana police chief Kaustubh Sharma directed the cops to take strict action against snatchers and thieves, the city police swung into action and recovered 33 stolen mobile phones from nine persons.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the first incident, the police nabbed a man who was involved in the theft of mobile phones of patients and their attendants at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH).

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) (Civil Lines) Harish Behl said the accused identified as Sonu Verma, a resident of Miller Ganj, was nabbed on April 11 by a team of DMC Chowki under Division Number 8.

Verma, who is a drug addict, was caught following a tip-off while he was escaping after stealing a mobile phone.

The accused was previously caught for similar offences in October 2021 and August 2020, he added.

During his questioning, Verma confessed that he had stolen mobile phones of patients and their attendants when the latter docked them at the charging station. Sonu said he used to buy drugs by selling the stolen phones.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the second incident, Division Number 5 police arrested a habitual offender and recovered six mobile phones from his possession.

The snatcher was identified as Ramandeep Singh Raman, a resident of Sunet, who was caught at a police naka in Gurudev Nagar. During his frisking, the police found six mobile phones in his possession.

ACP Behl said Raman was previously booked in five cases of snatching and theft registered in Dugri, Sarabha Nagar and Division Number 8 police stations.

In the third case, Dugri police nabbed two persons and recovered six mobile phones and a motorcycle from them. The accused have been identified as Prabhjot Singh and Rajinder Singh of New Shyam Nagar.

According to investigating officer Gurpreet Singh, he had received the tip-off on Tuesday that the duo was involved in snatching activities taking place in and around Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar area.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Soon after receiving the information, Gurpreet Singh, along with a team from Dugri police station, set up a checkpoint in Balmiki Colony’s E- Block at Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar and nabbed the accused in the evening.

During their checking, the cops found six snatched mobile phones. They also impounded the motorcycle used in committing the thefts.

Similarly, Division Number 6 police arrested two persons and recovered as many mobile phones from them. A bike and a scooter were also recovered from the possession of the accused.

Sharing details, investigating officer Sethi Kumar said the accused -- Ravinder Singh and Arun Kumar, both from Guru Gobind Singh Nagar -- were nabbed from a naka on Gill Road on Tuesday evening.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During their questioning, the accused revealed that they were involved in snatching and stealing of mobile phones at knifepoint from commuters, particularly pedestrians.

Daresi police have also seized 14 mobile phones from three snatchers, who were arrested on April 8.

Sharing details, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) Parminder Singh Heer said the accused were identified as Rinku Singh, a resident of Buthgarh in Meharban area, and Manish Kumar and Amrit Singh of Ubbowal village in Nawanshahr.

According to the police, the accused were arrested on April 8 in connection with a snatching that took place in the Daresi area.

ADCP Heer said that the accused were produced in a court and sent to police remand.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During the questioning, the trio told the police that they had committed snatching in the area. The police have recovered three motorcycles, 14 mobile phones and two weapons from the possession of the three, Heer added.