Ludhiana police dispose of 250 complaints at rahat camps

Rural police initiated rahat camps across all police stations and wings to dispose of all pending complaints.

Police claimed to have disposed of as many as 250 complaints in one day. Authorities summoned complainants and recipients of the cases to the police station to arrive at amicable solutions.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP, Ludhiana Rural) Deepak Hilori said similar camps will be organised every month. On Thursday, police held camps at Police lines, Dr BR Ambedkar Bhawan Dakha and deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Raikot’s office.

MC to initiate drive against burning of organic waste

Ludhiana

Taking note of rising complaints against the burning of garbage and organic waste and leaves, municipal corporation (MC) joint commissioner Poonampreet Kaur directed civic body employees to initiate a drive and issue challans to the violators in the city. Kaur said MC sweepers have also been directed to keep a check on the illegal activity in their respective areas and apprise the sanitary inspectors if someone is found burning the garbage or organic waste. She added that a challan was also issued to the ATI College (Gill road) authorities for burning leaves on the premises.

Dhaba, pan shop owners booked for operating past 11pm

Ludhiana

Despite opposition from eateries and restaurant owners against commissioner of police Kautubh Sharma’s order on night timings, police lodged two more FIRs against violators for operating past permissible hours.In the first case, Division number 6 police booked Jatin Kalra opf Meshi Dhaba at Gill road for late night operations. Division number 7 police, meanwhile, have booked a pan shop owner Sandeep Kumar for operating after 11pm.

The commissioner of police had on April 18 extended a ban on operation of restaurants, dhabas, hotels, liquor vends and ice cream parlours post 11 pm due to increasing incidents of scuffles late in the night.He had warned of actions against violators. Eatery and restaurant owners had met MLA Gurpreet Gogi Bassi seeking relaxation in the timing in the wake of the police chief’s orders.

