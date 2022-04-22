Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana police dispose of 250 complaints at rahat camps
chandigarh news

Ludhiana police dispose of 250 complaints at rahat camps

Rural police initiated rahat camps across all police stations and wings to dispose of all pending complaints
Ludhiana police disposed of 250 complaints at rahat camps held at different across the city. (HT Photo)
Published on Apr 22, 2022 01:29 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Rural police initiated rahat camps across all police stations and wings to dispose of all pending complaints.

Police claimed to have disposed of as many as 250 complaints in one day. Authorities summoned complainants and recipients of the cases to the police station to arrive at amicable solutions.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP, Ludhiana Rural) Deepak Hilori said similar camps will be organised every month. On Thursday, police held camps at Police lines, Dr BR Ambedkar Bhawan Dakha and deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Raikot’s office.

