Ludhiana police dispose of 250 complaints at rahat camps
Rural police initiated rahat camps across all police stations and wings to dispose of all pending complaints.
Police claimed to have disposed of as many as 250 complaints in one day. Authorities summoned complainants and recipients of the cases to the police station to arrive at amicable solutions.
Senior superintendent of police (SSP, Ludhiana Rural) Deepak Hilori said similar camps will be organised every month. On Thursday, police held camps at Police lines, Dr BR Ambedkar Bhawan Dakha and deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Raikot’s office.
MC to initiate drive against burning of organic waste
Taking note of rising complaints against the burning of garbage and organic waste and leaves, municipal corporation (MC) joint commissioner Poonampreet Kaur directed civic body employees to initiate a drive and issue challans to the violators in the city. Kaur said MC sweepers have also been directed to keep a check on the illegal activity in their respective areas and apprise the sanitary inspectors if someone is found burning the garbage or organic waste. She added that a challan was also issued to the ATI College (Gill road) authorities for burning leaves on the premises.
Dhaba, pan shop owners booked for operating past 11pm
Despite opposition from eateries and restaurant owners against commissioner of police Kautubh Sharma’s order on night timings, police lodged two more FIRs against violators for operating past permissible hours.In the first case, Division number 6 police booked Jatin Kalra opf Meshi Dhaba at Gill road for late night operations. Division number 7 police, meanwhile, have booked a pan shop owner Sandeep Kumar for operating after 11pm.
The commissioner of police had on April 18 extended a ban on operation of restaurants, dhabas, hotels, liquor vends and ice cream parlours post 11 pm due to increasing incidents of scuffles late in the night.He had warned of actions against violators. Eatery and restaurant owners had met MLA Gurpreet Gogi Bassi seeking relaxation in the timing in the wake of the police chief’s orders.
-
Sukhbir asks Kejriwal to intervene for 1993 Delhi blast convict’s release
Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday asked Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to apprise the state's sentence review board about the special remission granted by the Centre to Devinder Pal Singh Bhullar for his release from the prison. Bhullar is currently serving life sentence in the 1993 Delhi bomb blast case.
-
Women’s T20 League: Harmanpreet, Taniya’s 50s set up Punjab’s win over Mumbai
Riding high on captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Taniya Bhatia's half centuries, Punjab recorded a fine seven-wicket win over Mumbai in a match played during the Women's T20 League for senior women in Ranchi on Thursday. Batting first, Mumbai scored 156 runs for the loss of six wickets in the allotted 20 overs. Komalpreet Kour, Sunita Rani, Neelam Bisht, Harmanpreet Kaur and Kanika Ahuja took one wicket each for Punjab.
-
PGIMER: Novel valve implant procedure ushers in hope for heart patients
Ushering in new hope for patients at risk of recurrent right-sided heart failure, doctors at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research performed a novel valve implantation procedure. Recurrent right-sided heart failure due to tricuspid valve leakage is an uncommon disease which mainly affects elderly people or people with a history of valve surgery. Treatment options for these patients are very limited, with high-risk open heart surgery and valve replacement being the only options.
-
Failure to repay loan: Stop issuing arrest warrants against farmers, SAD tells Mann
Chandigarh: The Shiromani Akali Dal on Thursday asked chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann to stop issuing arrest warrants against farmers who had failed to repay their loans because of deteriorating financial conditions due to crop failure and sharp increase in input cost. Senior SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema said most of the defaulters were from the state's cotton belt.
-
Ludhiana vet varsity upgrades dialysis unit with addition of state-of-the-art machine
The dialysis facility at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University's (GADVASU) multi-specialty veterinary hospital has further expanded with the addition of a new dialysis machine. Former Secretary of the department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries, Government of India Dr Tarun Shridhar, IAS (retd), inaugurated the upgraded unit and congratulated the entire team for setting up new standards in veterinary medicine.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics