Ludhiana: Police imposter held for extortion, toy pistol recovered

A man allegedly posing as a CIA staff employee and extorting money from people by threatening them with a toy pistol has been arrested by the Khanna police. The police suspect he may have duped several people across Khanna and Mandi Gobindgarh by exploiting his father’s association with the Punjab home guards and projecting himself as a police officer. A case under the NDPS Act had been registered against him on January 21, 2026. (HT File)

The accused has been identified as Lakhvir Singh alias Lucky, a resident of Rahon village. The police recovered a toy pistol from his possession, which he allegedly used to intimidate victims and extort money under the guise of police action.

According to superintendent of police Pawanjit Chaudhary, Lakhvir’s father served in the Punjab Home Guards and retired recently. Taking advantage of this background, the accused allegedly introduced himself as a CIA staff employee and threatened people with legal action. Armed with a fake pistol, he would allegedly coerce victims into handing over cash. Police believe several victims may have refrained from lodging complaints due to fear.

The arrest was made after police received specific information that a man was impersonating a police official and carrying out illegal extortion activities. Acting on the tip-off, a police team apprehended Lakhvir and recovered the imitation firearm allegedly used during the crimes.

SP (Investigation) Pawanjit Chaudhary said preliminary investigations revealed that the accused was already facing criminal charges. A case under the NDPS Act had been registered against him on January 21, 2026. Police are now scrutinising his criminal record and examining complaints that may be linked to his alleged extortion racket.