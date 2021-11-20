Ludhiana | Police lodge FIR after rape victim takes to social media

A medical store owner was booked for rape after a 30-year-old woman took to social media to narrate her ordeal. The woman claimed that she had taken ill in April this year. Due to her poor financial condition, she had to request the accused, a medical store owner, to give her medicines on credit.

One day when she was alone at home, he turned up and injected some sedatives. After she lost consciousness, he allegedly raped her and also captured objectionable pictures and videos of her. Later, he started blackmailing her to establish physical relations with him.

When she told him that she had got pregnant, the accused allegedly told her to “send her 12-year-old daughter” to him.

The woman said she approached the Moti Nagar police to lodge a case but a cop told her to “take money from the accused and settle the issue”.

Distraught, she took to the social media to bring the accused to book. As the video started circulating on social media, the Moti Nagar Police lodged an FIR against the accused.

Investigating officer, sub-inspector Sulakhan Singh refuted allegations leveled by the woman against the police. He said the woman filed a complaint on Tuesday, but asked them to go slow on the action as she wanted to discuss it with her family members. She did not turn up at the police station again, he said.