Ludhiana | Police provide free medicines to 25 thalassemia patients
Punjab police Saanjh Kendra employees, with the support of NGO Zindagi Live Foundation, provided free medicines to 35 thalassemia patients at Manavata Dham, Haibowal Kalan, on Sunday.
In-charge of district Saanjh Kendra Ashwani Kumar said that Punjab police always took initiative to serve people and society. He added that Punjab police Saanjh Centre has also been conducting medical and anti-drug awareness camps.
President of Zindagi Live Foundation Rajesh Kapoor said the NGO has been working for the betterment of thalassemia patients for the past 12 years. He said thalassemia is a congenital disease in which the patient’s body is unable to make blood by itself. He has to take blood transfusions and medication for the rest of his life without a bone marrow transplant, which is a very expensive treatment. Appreciating the initiative taken by police commissioner Kaustabh Sharma and the Punjab police Sanjh Kendra, he appealed to residents of the city to contribute to help the needy patients.
On this occasion, Police Saanjh Kendra, zone in-charge assistant sub-inspector (ASi) Hardyal Singh, ASI Rakesh Kumar, Sukhwinder Singh and Harpreet Singh were also present.
Prayagraj: Police crack trader loot case, two held
Shahganj police on Saturday cracked the sensational loot and assault incident with a trader in Sabzi Mandi area. The fruit trader Mohd Ansar aka Pehalwan was assaulted by two miscreants while he was at his house in dense locality of Sabzi Mandi area on September 7. One Mohd Adnan is neighbour of the victim Mohd Ansar and runs a bangle shop. To take revenge, Adnan and his accomplice Tauheed planned to attack Ansar at his house.
Ludhiana | Former councillors take shots at Congress over Ashu’s arrest
Ahead of the Ludhiana municipal corporation elections, former and aspiring councillors from various political parties have been taking shots at the Congress over the arrest of former Ludhiana West MLA Bharat Bhushan Ashu's arrest in the alleged foodgrains transport tender scam. Former Shiromani Akali Dal councillor from ward number 70, Tanvir Dhaliwal, said Ashu was the leader of councillors, especially from the Ludhiana west constituency. Ward 70 is currently represented by Congress councillor Dilraj Singh.
NCP national convention: Pawar slams govt over China issue, inflation
The standoff with China in eastern Ladakh, unemployment and inflation were among the key issues that Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar targeted the Centre over on Sunday during his address at the party's 8th national convention. The NCP is among a raft of opposition parties making efforts to forge an alliance to take on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party at the Centre in the 2024 general elections.
Prayagraj reports two more dengue cases
The detection of two new dengue cases on Sunday took the overall count in the district to 36. Officials, however, said 27 patients have since recovered. The DMO said a total of 100 beds, including 25 each at Moti Lal Nehru (Colvin) Divisional Hospital, Tej Bahadur Sapru (Beli) Hospital and SRN Hospital, were reserved for dengue patients.
Ludhiana | Unaided colleges teachers seek 7th UGC pay scale
After the announcement by the Punjab government to implement the UGC pay scales for teachers in government colleges and universities, the Association of Unaided College Teachers has demanded the inclusion of unaided colleges in the notification to be issued by the government. Spokesperson for the Association of Unaided College Teachers-Punjab and Chandigarh, Professor Tarun Ghai said there are thousands of teachers who are working against unaided posts in both aided and unaided colleges.
