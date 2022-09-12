Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | Police provide free medicines to 25 thalassemia patients

Ludhiana | Police provide free medicines to 25 thalassemia patients

chandigarh news
Published on Sep 12, 2022 12:20 AM IST

President of Zindagi Live Foundation Rajesh Kapoor said the NGO has been working for the betterment of thalassemia patients for the past 12 years; In-charge of Ludhiana Saanjh Kendra Ashwani Kumar said that Punjab police always took initiative to serve people and society

Appreciating the initiative taken by Ludhiana police commissioner Kaustabh Sharma and the Punjab police Sanjh Kendra, he appealed to residents of the city to contribute to help the needy thalassemia patients. (HT PHOTO)
Appreciating the initiative taken by Ludhiana police commissioner Kaustabh Sharma and the Punjab police Sanjh Kendra, he appealed to residents of the city to contribute to help the needy thalassemia patients. (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Punjab police Saanjh Kendra employees, with the support of NGO Zindagi Live Foundation, provided free medicines to 35 thalassemia patients at Manavata Dham, Haibowal Kalan, on Sunday.

In-charge of district Saanjh Kendra Ashwani Kumar said that Punjab police always took initiative to serve people and society. He added that Punjab police Saanjh Centre has also been conducting medical and anti-drug awareness camps.

President of Zindagi Live Foundation Rajesh Kapoor said the NGO has been working for the betterment of thalassemia patients for the past 12 years. He said thalassemia is a congenital disease in which the patient’s body is unable to make blood by itself. He has to take blood transfusions and medication for the rest of his life without a bone marrow transplant, which is a very expensive treatment. Appreciating the initiative taken by police commissioner Kaustabh Sharma and the Punjab police Sanjh Kendra, he appealed to residents of the city to contribute to help the needy patients.

On this occasion, Police Saanjh Kendra, zone in-charge assistant sub-inspector (ASi) Hardyal Singh, ASI Rakesh Kumar, Sukhwinder Singh and Harpreet Singh were also present.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • (Pic for representation)

    Prayagraj: Police crack trader loot case, two held

    Shahganj police on Saturday cracked the sensational loot and assault incident with a trader in Sabzi Mandi area. The fruit trader Mohd Ansar aka Pehalwan was assaulted by two miscreants while he was at his house in dense locality of Sabzi Mandi area on September 7. One Mohd Adnan is neighbour of the victim Mohd Ansar and runs a bangle shop. To take revenge, Adnan and his accomplice Tauheed planned to attack Ansar at his house.

  • Earlier, currentl Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Gogi had said that Ashu’s defeat in the last assembly elections is a clear sign that people have united to end corruption and added that Congress will face humiliation in the upcoming civic body polls as well. (HT PHOTO)

    Ludhiana | Former councillors take shots at Congress over Ashu’s arrest

    Ahead of the Ludhiana municipal corporation elections, former and aspiring councillors from various political parties have been taking shots at the Congress over the arrest of former Ludhiana West MLA Bharat Bhushan Ashu's arrest in the alleged foodgrains transport tender scam. Former Shiromani Akali Dal councillor from ward number 70, Tanvir Dhaliwal, said Ashu was the leader of councillors, especially from the Ludhiana west constituency. Ward 70 is currently represented by Congress councillor Dilraj Singh.

  • NCP chief Sharad Pawar addresses the party’s national council meeting, in New Delhi. (PTI)

    NCP national convention: Pawar slams govt over China issue, inflation

    The standoff with China in eastern Ladakh, unemployment and inflation were among the key issues that Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar targeted the Centre over on Sunday during his address at the party's 8th national convention. The NCP is among a raft of opposition parties making efforts to forge an alliance to take on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party at the Centre in the 2024 general elections.

  • Anti-larval spraying taking place in Prayagraj. (HT FILE PHOTO)

    Prayagraj reports two more dengue cases

    The detection of two new dengue cases on Sunday took the overall count in the district to 36. Officials, however, said 27 patients have since recovered. The DMO said a total of 100 beds, including 25 each at Moti Lal Nehru (Colvin) Divisional Hospital, Tej Bahadur Sapru (Beli) Hospital and SRN Hospital, were reserved for dengue patients.

  • After the announcement by the Punjab government to implement the UGC pay scales for teachers in government colleges and universities, the Association of Unaided College Teachers has demanded 7th UGC pay scale. (HT PHOTO)

    Ludhiana | Unaided colleges teachers seek 7th UGC pay scale

    After the announcement by the Punjab government to implement the UGC pay scales for teachers in government colleges and universities, the Association of Unaided College Teachers has demanded the inclusion of unaided colleges in the notification to be issued by the government. Spokesperson for the Association of Unaided College Teachers-Punjab and Chandigarh, Professor Tarun Ghai said there are thousands of teachers who are working against unaided posts in both aided and unaided colleges.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 12, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out