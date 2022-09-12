Ludhiana | Police provide free medicines to 25 thalassemia patients

Punjab police Saanjh Kendra employees, with the support of NGO Zindagi Live Foundation, provided free medicines to 35 thalassemia patients at Manavata Dham, Haibowal Kalan, on Sunday.

In-charge of district Saanjh Kendra Ashwani Kumar said that Punjab police always took initiative to serve people and society. He added that Punjab police Saanjh Centre has also been conducting medical and anti-drug awareness camps.

President of Zindagi Live Foundation Rajesh Kapoor said the NGO has been working for the betterment of thalassemia patients for the past 12 years. He said thalassemia is a congenital disease in which the patient’s body is unable to make blood by itself. He has to take blood transfusions and medication for the rest of his life without a bone marrow transplant, which is a very expensive treatment. Appreciating the initiative taken by police commissioner Kaustabh Sharma and the Punjab police Sanjh Kendra, he appealed to residents of the city to contribute to help the needy patients.

On this occasion, Police Saanjh Kendra, zone in-charge assistant sub-inspector (ASi) Hardyal Singh, ASI Rakesh Kumar, Sukhwinder Singh and Harpreet Singh were also present.