Ludhiana police release wanted poster of LIP chief Simarjeet Bains in rape case
chandigarh news

One of the posters put up in the Shimlapuri area of Ludhiana on Tuesday. Apart from the photo of former MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains, the poster has pictures of his brothers and aides, including two women, who are co-accused in the case. (HT Photo)
Published on May 03, 2022 04:05 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Three weeks after Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) chief and former MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains was declared a proclaimed offender, the Ludhiana police on Tuesday released his posters as a wanted accused in a case of rape.

The posters have been pasted at public places in the Shimlapuri area and near his house.

Apart from Bains, the police have released posters of his brothers Karamjeet Singh Bains and Paramjeet Singh Bains, and aides Sukhchain Singh, Pardeep Kumar, Baljinder Kaur and Jasveer Kaur, who are co-accused in the case.

On April 12, judicial magistrate Harsimranjit Kaur declared Bains a proclaimed offender in the rape case after he neither appeared before court, nor responded to warrants.

The 44-year-old complainant had alleged that the former Atam Nagar legislator had raped her multiple times after she had approached him for help in a property dispute case. Though the woman lodged a complaint against Bains on November 16, 2020, a first information report was registered on July 7, 2021, on the court’s directions.

