Ludhiana police release wanted poster of LIP chief Simarjeet Bains in rape case
Three weeks after Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) chief and former MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains was declared a proclaimed offender, the Ludhiana police on Tuesday released his posters as a wanted accused in a case of rape.
Also read: Sidhu ducks queries on complaint against him for anti-party activities
The posters have been pasted at public places in the Shimlapuri area and near his house.
Apart from Bains, the police have released posters of his brothers Karamjeet Singh Bains and Paramjeet Singh Bains, and aides Sukhchain Singh, Pardeep Kumar, Baljinder Kaur and Jasveer Kaur, who are co-accused in the case.
On April 12, judicial magistrate Harsimranjit Kaur declared Bains a proclaimed offender in the rape case after he neither appeared before court, nor responded to warrants.
The 44-year-old complainant had alleged that the former Atam Nagar legislator had raped her multiple times after she had approached him for help in a property dispute case. Though the woman lodged a complaint against Bains on November 16, 2020, a first information report was registered on July 7, 2021, on the court’s directions.
Sidhu ducks queries on complaint against him for anti-party activities
A day after the letter by All India Congress Committee Punjab affairs in-charge Harish Chaudhary's to party president Sonia Gandhi, seeking disciplinary action against Navjot Singh Sidhu for trying to “portray himself above the party”, the former state unit chief went about his public activities as usual but evaded queries on the move against him.
JAIN University Becomes the Khelo India University Games 2021 Champions
KIUG 21 host, JAIN (Deemed-to-be University), today to become the winner of the Khelo India University Games 2021. The University team topped the chart with 20 gold, 7 silver and 5 bronze medals, followed by Lovely Professional University with 17 golds and Punjab University with 15 gold medals. Siva Sridhar emerged as the star swimmer by winning 11 gold, while Olympian Shrihari Natraj won 3 gold medals while posting a record-breaking performance.
‘Super 30’: Karnataka to build model engineering colleges in every district
In an ambitious plan for providing quality engineering education in the state, the Karnataka govt. Plans to launch the 'Super 30' programme with a focus on building one model engineering college in each district and 30 such colleges in the state. Although the prime focus is on govt. Run colleges, the committee would be taking private engineering colleges on board depending on their potential for development, in districts without a government college.
Buzz over leadership change in K'taka 'hypothetical': Arun Singh
Terming the buzz over possible changes of leadership in Karnataka as "hypothetical", BJP national General Secretary in-charge of the state Arun Singh on Tuesday said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is a "common man", and people here like him. Singh also said the cabinet expansion or reshuffle is the prerogative of the Chief Minister. BJP's Karnataka unit President Nalin Kumar Kateel too said there is no confusion in the party on the leadership issue.
Hanuman Chalisa row: Case lodged against Raj Thackeray, others in Aurangabad
A case was registered in Aurangabad against the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief and organisers of a public rally where Raj Thackeray delivered a speech on May 1. Earlier in the day, Maharashtra DGP Rajnish Seth police were well prepared to deal with any kind of law and order issues. Earlier in the day, home minister Dilip Walse Patil, Maharashtra police chief Rajnish Seth and senior police officials also held a review meeting.
