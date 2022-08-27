Ludhiana police sets out to teach students netiquette through new Let’s Speak Up campaign

In a bid to make the internet a safer space for students, the police have initiated a special ‘Let’s speak up’ drive.

Under the initiative, police are teaching school and college students — who fall under the category of most active internet users — on ways to access the internet while keeping in mind safely and how to report the matter if they are facing problems like cyber bullying.

Police officials said with schools closing down in favour of online classes during the Covid pandemic, the use of the internet by students increased manifold — as did the cases of cyber bullying.

Sub-inspector Jatinder Singh, in-charge of the police’s cyber cell, said they were holding awareness seminars in the schools and colleges where students came forward to share their experiences of being bullied.

Pressing for being cautious while interacting with people online, he said, in most cases, it was strangers who tried to bully or exploit the teenagers, especially girls.

Officials spoke against students sharing their contact numbers or any other details with people online, while also teaching them the importance of creating strong passwords.

Speaking of social media’s heightened use, Singh said, “We asked the students to spend less time on social networking sites. If anyone is trying to trouble or bully them they should immediately inform their parents, teachers or the police,”

“The Punjab police have recently launched a portal regarding cybercrime. Anyone can access the website and file a complaint from the comfort of their houses,” he added.