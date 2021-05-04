Ludhiana police toil to enforce fresh directives, book 25 for violations

A day after the government issued fresh restrictions and put a cap on the number of passengers travelling in public transport or personal vehicles besides announcing closure of shops dealing with non-essential items, cops toiled hard to enforce the orders.

The police have booked as many as 25 people under section of 188 of the IPC and registered 20 FIRs against those violating the directives.

The violators included three-wheeler drivers and shopkeepers, who open their business despite restrictions and also the residents found roaming around in streets without masks. The police also stopped commuters at checkpoints and enquired for their reason for stepping out. The cops were found informing people about new restrictions wherein no more than two persons can travel in a car at a time and only one person can ride a two-wheeler.

Most of the three-wheelers plying on the city roads were found occupied by more than five passengers at a time. According to the orders of the state government, the occupancy in a public transport has been kept at 50%. As per this, a three-wheeler driver cannot accommodate more than three passengers at a time in his/her vehicle.

Three-wheeler drivers, however, rued that if they ferry only two to three passengers, they will suffer losses at the time when they are already finding it difficult to survive.

Don’t let customers inside: Eatery owners told

In Sarabha Nagar main market, the police found some of the eatery and bakery owners were allowing customers to step in for takeaways. The cops warned the eatery owners against letting the people inside. ACP (Civil Lines) Jatinder Singh said they have asked the eatery owners to handover the takeaways to the customers outside the premises.

Three held for not wearing masks

The Jagraon City police have arrested three persons — Harkirpal Singh, Abhishek Gautam and Prabhjit Singh — for travelling in a car without wearing masks. A case under section 188 of IPC has been registered against them.

The Payal police of Khanna also arrested a driver, Sukhwinder Singh, for ferrying 13 passengers in his SUV.

1,157 empty cylinders sent for Covid patients from locked plant

Sahnewal police on Monday found 1,157 empty oxygen cylinders at a Giaspura plant during checking.

Deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma ordered to send the empty cylinders to other plants so that these could be used for treatment of Covid patients.

The Sahnewal police had reached Aparna Gases in Giaspura in the morning for a checking.

Sub-inspector Balwinder Singh, Sahnewal station house officer, said the deputy commissioner had ordered to check all gas plants in their respective areas to see if these were supplying oxygen to the industry instead of diverting the supply to tackle the Covid crises.

The SHO added that the gas plant was already closed for the past two months over non-supply of raw material.

He said the gas plant owner, Vijay Jain, has assured to send the empty cylinders to other plants.

As there was no anomaly found, no legal action has been taken against the plant.

