Ludhiana: Police vehicle vandalised during stir outside CP office

A protest outside the police commissioner’s office over alleged derogatory remarks against Sikhs on social media turned tense on Monday when agitators blocked the Ludhiana-Ferozepur Road and vandalised a police vehicle escorting Shiv Sena Punjab chairman Rajiv Tandon. Police have registered an FIR against two persons and their unidentified accomplices in connection with the incident.

The protesters outside the CP office in Ludhiana on Monday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

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The protesters, most of them dressed in Nihang attire, had gathered outside the CP office to submit a complaint against a Ludhiana-based social media influencer accused of posting content that hurt Sikh religious sentiments.

Tension escalated after the protesters failed to meet commissioner of police Swapan Sharma, who had left for VIP duty as Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria was visiting the city. Agitated over not being able to meet the CP, the agitators staged a blockade on the busy Ludhiana-Ferozepur Road, disrupting traffic for some time.

Senior police officials, including additional deputy commissioner of police (headquarters) Vaibhav Sehgal, reached the spot and attempted to persuade the protesters to lift the blockade. Sehgal also asked them to submit their complaint through proper channels and invited them for discussions, but they refused to disperse.

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{{^usCountry}} According to police, the situation escalated further when a police pilot vehicle escorting Rajiv Tandon arrived at the site and the protesters damaged its windshield. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to police, the situation escalated further when a police pilot vehicle escorting Rajiv Tandon arrived at the site and the protesters damaged its windshield. {{/usCountry}}

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Following the incident, members of Hindu organisations also gathered outside the CP office and staged a separate protest, demanding action against those involved in the vandalism.

CP Sharma later met representatives of both groups and assured them that appropriate legal action would be taken.

Assistant commissioner of police (Civil Lines) Sarabjit Singh said an FIR has been registered against Tarunjot, Danish Kapoor and their unidentified accomplices on the complaint of Tandon’s gunman. The accused have been booked under provisions related to obstructing a public servant from discharging official duties, assault or use of criminal force to deter a public servant, mischief causing damage and criminal intimidation.

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Police officials said action has also been initiated against the social media influencer accused of posting objectionable content that triggered the protest.