Ludhiana: Polls over, erratic water supply again haunts Dugri residents

Soon after the polling for Punjab assembly elections ended on February 20, erratic water supply again started troubling the residents of Dugri village.

Fuming over the ‘fake’ claims and promises made by candidates during elections, residents alleged that the supply was streamlined in the area ahead of the polling just to woo the voters, but it got disrupted soon after the voting got over.

Residents said two streets of the area are bearing the maximum brunt of the improper supply. A Congress councillor had got a submersible pump installed in the area two months before the elections and said it will soon be made operational. But, Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) officials now claim that the pump has been installed without obtaining permission from the authorities and cannot be made operational, the residents rued.

In the absence of proper water supply, residents are forced to bring water in buckets from a nearby gurdwara or from those houses where private submersible pumps are installed.

One of the residents, Navjot Kaur, said, “The problem started when the area tubewell developed a snag and authorities installed a new one. But, it has not been made operational stating that saline water is supplied through it and a new tubewell will be installed now. Around two months ago, Congress candidate from Atam Nagar constituency Kamaljit Karwal and area councillor Reet Kaur’s husband Rupinder Singh had inaugurated a new submersible pump. However, the pump is still not functional. MC authorities now claim that the tubewell has not been installed by them.”

Anjali, another resident, said, “Supporters of different parties visited the area during the elections and made tall claims. The water supply was streamlined for a short period of time before elections. However, locals have again started facing harrowing time. We have been complaining about the issue for a long time now, but to no avail. It is unfortunate that MC and public representatives are not even able to provide potable water to residents of the city being developed as a smart one.”

Another resident, Rupinder Kaur, said, “Women are always worried about the water supply and how will they cater to the needs of their families. It is very difficult to carry water in buckets. Tall claims are made during every election, but no one works to resolve the issues at the ground level. Numerous protests have been staged in the past too. The water supply was restored only for a few days after one of the protests, but the problems returned after that.”

Meanwhile, councillor Reet Kaur said, “It was difficult to pump water due to some height issue. To resolve it, a new pump was installed in the area by Atam Nagar constituency candidate Karwal by spending around ₹1.25 lakh. Now, they only need permission from the MC so that the power supply meter can be installed to operate the pump. We are making efforts to obtain the permission at the earliest and the problem will be resolved soon.”

Dhanda assures quick resolution

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate from Atam Nagar constituency, Harish Rai Dhanda, visited the area on Friday.

He assured the residents that their problems will be resolved within next two to three days.

“It is the duty of MC or the elected representatives to ensure water supply in the area. I have taken up the matter with the MC’s superintending engineer and he has assured that the matter will be resolved in two to three days,” said Dhanda.

However, despite repeated attempts, comments of superintending engineer on the issue could not be elicited.