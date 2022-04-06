Ludhiana | Polluting Buddha Nullah akin to environmental genocide: NGOs
Calling pollution of Buddha Nullah – the seasonal rivulet that runs through the Malwa region and drains into the Sutlej – an environmental genocide, NGOs called for a jan andolan (people’s movement) to have the waterbody cleaned.
Several NGOs from across the state, including Bhai Ghanayia Cancer Roko Sewa Society, Naroa Punjab Manch, Public Action Action for River Sutlej, converged at different points of the nullah, and urged the Aam Aadmi Party government to ensure that untreated industrial effluents are not dumped in the rivulet.The NGOs were accompanied by former Damdama Sahib jathedar Giani Kewal Singh, gangster-turned-activist Lakha Sidhana, and actor-director Amitoj Mann.
The NGO members inspected the defunct sewer treatment plant (STP) in Jamalpur, the outlet point of STP Bhattian from where waste enters into Sutlej River, ‘Hadda Rodi’ in Laddowal, Gaunspur and Walipur villages, which is the confluence point of Buddha Nullah and the Sutlej River.
Bhai Ghanayia Cancer Roko Sewa Society president Gurpreet Singh Chandbaja said, “Previous governments have failed to solve this menace, which is now impacting our generation. Now that the AAP is in power, it is our duty to raise our voices voice. The nullah pollutes Sutlej River, which caters to around 2 crore people in Malwa belt of the state. The people of Rajasthan also depend on the river for water. there is increased incidence of diseases such as cancer, and hepatitis because of pollutants, but the governments have failed to resolve the issue.”
“Water is a basic need and people should take a stand for their rights. Polluted water bodies also impact ground water. This is an environmental genocide, which must be stopped. People should raise a jan andolan, otherwise the coming generations will not have potable water,” said Chandbaja.
In Gaunspur village, residents spoke NGOs regarding rising cases of cancer, hepatitis, and skin diseases in villages near the Buddha Nullah. The environmental activists said the matter will be raised in front of the state government again.
Mann said that they are not against the growth of industry. “But the industries are toying with the lives of residents by dumping untreated waste in the nullah. Similarly, the MC is responsible for dumping sewer waste without proper treatment in the rivulet,” said Mann, adding that different departments including the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB), and MC were also responsible for the pollution.
Jaskirat Singh of Naroa Punjab Manch said people have high expectations from the AAP government, and expect them to resolve the issue. “Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan has been vocal about the issue in the past, and is also a part of the Bhai Ghanayia Cancer Roko Sewa Society. We expect him to take up the matter at the highest level. It is high time that the nullah becomes a dariya,” said Singh.
