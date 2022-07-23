Ludhiana: Portion of Congress committee office’s roof collapses

After the city witnessed heavy rainfall on Thursday, a portion of the District Congress Committee (rural) office’s roof collapsed in the wee hours of Friday. The seven-decade old office building is located near Clock Tower and the roof was made of bricks and iron girders. As per information, water had been seeping from it for the last few days.

In-charge of the office and general secretary of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC), Komal Khanna, said it is fortunate the roof collapsed at night as a large number of party workers and leaders visit during the day and there could have been a serious accident.

“ I found out about it when I opened the office on Friday morning at around 9am. The neighbours told me that the roof collapsed at around 2:30am as they heard the thud. No one was injured, but furniture has been damaged,” said Khanna.

Both the offices of district congress committee urban and rural are in bad shape and the party has been working on different proposals for shifting or refurbishing.