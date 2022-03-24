Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | Posing as actors, duo robs film production team
chandigarh news

Ludhiana | Posing as actors, duo robs film production team

Thieves stole equipment worth 5 lakh, including two cameras, a gimbal, five lenses, lights and a stand from the film production team in Ludhiana
Thirteen days after two “actors” duped a Hanumangarh-based film production team and made away with their equipment, the police booked the fraudsters. (Representative Image/HT File)
Thirteen days after two “actors” duped a Hanumangarh-based film production team and made away with their equipment, the police booked the fraudsters. (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Mar 24, 2022 02:26 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Thirteen days after two “actors” duped a Hanumangarh-based film production team and made away with their equipment, the police booked the fraudsters on Wednesday.

The accused, who had introduced themselves as Ragini and Amrit Pal Singh of Amritsar, had called the production team from to Ludhiana to shoot a short film.

The complainant, Surinder Kumar, head of the production team, said the thieves stole equipment worth 5 lakh, including two cameras, a gimbal, five lenses, lights and a stand.

“On March 3, the accused had booked our services online. Once we struck a deal with the accused, we went to Ludhiana on March 9. The accused put us up at a hotel near the bus stand. The first scene of the film was to be shot in Himachal Pradesh, so we kept all our equipment in the car,” he said.

Kumar, said, “When we were about to leave, the accused asked us to wait in a hotel room. When Ragini and Amritpal did not return, we tried calling them after a few minutes, but both their phones were not reachable. When we went out to look for them, we realised the car was missing and we had been robbed.”

Assistant sub-inspector Seva Singh said a case had been registered against Ragini, Amritpal Singh and other unknown persons after thoroughly investigating the matter.

“We are trying to identifying the accused by scanning CCTV footage installed in the hotel,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Dr Narendra Dabholkar was gunned down by two motorcycle-riding attackers on August 20, 2013. (AP FILE)

    Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters

    Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.

  • Police said the district administration has invoked prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC in Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh. (Getty Images)

    1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops

    The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.

  • Hundreds of villagers went on a rampage and even torched four vehicles on the premises of Balthar police station, police said. (Getty Images)

    Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar

    On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.

  • Work underway near Bhalswa lake. (Sourced)

    Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up

    Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.

  • Vikas Kumar is an officer of the 1988 batch of the Indian Railway Traffic Service, and was earlier working as the executive director (operations) in the DMRC, prior to his current role as director (operations), DMRC. (Sourced)

    L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited

    Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 24, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out