Ludhiana | Posing as actors, duo robs film production team

Thirteen days after two “actors” duped a Hanumangarh-based film production team and made away with their equipment, the police booked the fraudsters on Wednesday.

The accused, who had introduced themselves as Ragini and Amrit Pal Singh of Amritsar, had called the production team from to Ludhiana to shoot a short film.

The complainant, Surinder Kumar, head of the production team, said the thieves stole equipment worth ₹5 lakh, including two cameras, a gimbal, five lenses, lights and a stand.

“On March 3, the accused had booked our services online. Once we struck a deal with the accused, we went to Ludhiana on March 9. The accused put us up at a hotel near the bus stand. The first scene of the film was to be shot in Himachal Pradesh, so we kept all our equipment in the car,” he said.

Kumar, said, “When we were about to leave, the accused asked us to wait in a hotel room. When Ragini and Amritpal did not return, we tried calling them after a few minutes, but both their phones were not reachable. When we went out to look for them, we realised the car was missing and we had been robbed.”

Assistant sub-inspector Seva Singh said a case had been registered against Ragini, Amritpal Singh and other unknown persons after thoroughly investigating the matter.

“We are trying to identifying the accused by scanning CCTV footage installed in the hotel,” he said.