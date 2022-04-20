Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Ludhiana | Posing as customers, 3 women, aide steal jewellery from store

The fraudsters engaged the jeweller in a conversation and sent his employee to bring water for them before executing the crime, in Ludhiana
Complainant Gaurav Sachdev said that his father Ashok Kumar Sachdeva, 65, was present at their shop in Ludhiana along with a worker when three women and a man came posing as customers (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Updated on Apr 20, 2022 02:10 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Posing as customers, four fraudsters including three women allegedly stole gold jewellery from a shop in Sarafa Bazar in the old city area on Tuesday afternoon.

The fraudsters engaged the jeweller in a conversation and sent his employee to bring water for them before executing the crime.

Complainant Gaurav Sachdev said that his father Ashok Kumar Sachdeva, 65, was present at their shop along with a worker when three women and a man came posing as customers. He added that the accused asked them to show some nose rings. Later, they showed interest in earrings also. They later pretended to not like anything and left.

When the staff checked later, they realised that two pairs of gold earrings and two gold pendants were missing. On scanning closed-circuit television cameras, they found that the accused had tried to steal a whole box of jewellery, but failed as the employee of the shop returned with the water.

The complainant further stated that they incurred a loss of 1.50 lakh in the crime.

